Sheraton Buganvilias Resort & Convention Center Receives 2021 AAA Inspector’s Best of Housekeeping Award
Sheraton Buganvilias Resort & Convention Center, in Puerto Vallarta, Receives 2021 AAA Inspector’s Best of Housekeeping Award
Top 25% of AAA Diamond hotels recognized with award for outstanding cleanliness and conditionPUERTO VALLARTA, JALISCO, MEXICO, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AAA Three Diamond-designated Sheraton Buganvilias Resort & Convention Center has been recognized with the 2021 AAA Inspector’s Best of Housekeeping award, granted to hotels throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean that earn the highest possible cleanliness and condition scores.
A hotel’s housekeeping and maintenance attributes are among the most important components analyzed during the on-site evaluation conducted by AAA’s professionally trained inspectors. While every hotel must meet rigorous standards of cleanliness and condition to qualify for the AAA Diamond Program, hotels awarded the Inspector’s Best Of Housekeeping designation significantly surpass expectations, as measured during a comprehensive, on-site inspection. All areas must reflect this very high standard as AAA inspectors review for evidence of dirt, dust, pests, equipment performance and more.
“A high standard of cleanliness is in our DNA,” said Alvaro Garciarce, owner of the Sheraton Buganvilias Resort & Convention Center. ““Efforts have been implemented by each member of our staff to ensure comfort during the various cleaning processes throughout the property and this recognition by AAA is, without doubt, the result of this work.”
“Our main objective is to make your stay as pleasant and comfortable as possible at all times, which is why we continue to strengthen our security measures to provide our guests with quality service as well as maintain the levels of hospitality that our guests expect,” said Garciarce.
Sheraton Buganvilias Resort & Convention Center is operating at 100% in terms of its offerings, including hotel spa, gym, kids’ center, pools and restaurants, providing guests a fully operating property with all the expected amenities.
The resort had a rigorous hygiene protocol with its Commitment to Clean program, which was enhanced in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, the property was easily awarded the coveted “Safe Travels” global safety and hygiene stamp by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) based on the guidance from the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with the support of the World Tourism Organization.
Sheraton Buganvilias Resort & Convention Center is part of a select group of hotels in North America. Properties must demonstrate housekeeping excellence for two consecutive inspections and be free of AAA member complaints to meet the criteria for this award, which puts them in the top 25% of all 27,000 AAA Diamond designated hotels.
“AAA has found that cleanliness and physical condition are consistently among the most important components travelers consider when looking for a hotel – and we know that will be more important than ever as travelers get back to exploring the world in a post-COVID environment,” said Scott Hamerlee, director of the AAA Diamond Program. “In addition to passing AAA’s rigorous on-site inspection,Sheraton Buganvilias Resort & Convention Center, has demonstrated a tremendous commitment to keeping its property in top condition for our members and their guests.”
Gustavo A Rivas-Solis
ENroute Communications
+1 917-438-7096
email us here