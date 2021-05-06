Overlooked No More. Art Exhibit Dedicated to Celebrating the Accomplishment of Motherhood and Femininity.

Monday’s event will feature artist discussions with Trish Duggan and Gottfried Helnwein on the remarkable contributions of women and the spiritual value of femininity within society. On May 9th all mothers have the opportunity to tour the museum's prestigious international collection of glass art, including the new Blue Madonna exhibit featuring Trish Duggan and Gottfried Helnwein, for free.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday May 10th a virtual event featuring the artists behind the new Blue Madonna exhibit at Imagine Museum in St. Petersburg Florida will speak on the inspiration behind the exhibit. The event will feature an in-depth discussion with the artists Trish Duggan and Gottfried Helnwein.

Throughout mankind's known history, society has continually overlooked and marginalized women’s contributions to mankind’s spiritual growth. But, despite seemingly insurmountable barriers, women have continued to make remarkable achievements in the arts, science, philosophy, theology and politics.

Blue Madonna is a collaborative body of work by American born sculptor and artist Trish Duggan and Austrian-Irish contemporary visual artist Gottfried Helnwein which celebrates the power of femininity and motherhood. As a mother of eight children including six who are adopted, Ms. Duggan has a great love for children and a tremendous amount of respect for the mothers of the world and throughout history. “Motherhood in itself is an art form. Mothers should be commended for bringing beauty, kindness and children into the world as just one of the ways they contribute to bring about a better future for society. Our goal with this installation is to give the viewer a moment of introspection where one can look at their personal journeys and the “mothers” who inspired them. Is there a mother who supported your dreams, encouraged your sense of wonder, and shared an unconditional love that brings you peace to this day?” asked Trish Duggan.

Born in Vienna, Austria, Mr. Helnwein has won several prestigious awards for his masterful work. He has worked as a painter, draftsman, photographer, muralist, sculptor, installation and large-scale performing artist during his remarkable career. Helnwein’s work centers on psychological and sociological anxiety, historical issues, and political themes; topics which often deem his work provocative and controversial disconcerting viewers at their core. “With these portraits I wanted to pay tribute to the spiritual aspect of womanhood, a principle that is often ignored in our materialistic age. From the Virgin Mary to Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom; to Freya, the powerful Norse goddess of love and fertility, artists have strived to communicate the essence of spirituality with femininity. Even today, we continue that endeavor of communicating spirituality using the only image of unconditional love to have survived the times, that of the idealized woman.” said Gottfried Helnwein.

Art enthusiasts who are interested can join in Monday’s event to hear from these two artists as they discuss the remarkable contributions of women and the spiritual value of femininity within society. To attend the free online event which will be hosted via Zoom, you can register at: https://76188.blackbaudhosting.com/76188/IM-ZOOM--Blue-Madonna-with-Trish-Duggan-and-Gottfried-Helnwein

This online event is one of many events and special activities being put on by Imagine Museum in celebration of Mothers Day. On Saturday May 8th the Museum will host a family friendly scavenger hunt which will be included with admission. On Sunday May 9th all mothers have the opportunity to tour the museum's prestigious international collection of glass art, including the new Blue Madonna exhibit, for free.

About Imagine Museum:

Imagine Museum’s mission is to elevate the American Studio Glass Movement. Their vision is to Inspire, Uplift, and Educate their community with art. You can learn more about Imagine Museum and upcoming community events and exhibits here: www.imaginemuseum.com