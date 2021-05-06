Hillary Rodham Clinton to be Honored Along With Others at Westchester Children's Association's Annual Spring Benefit

This year's Spring Benefit will be celebrating Westchester's fiercest advocates for children and youth

WHITE PLAINS , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westchester Children’s Association (WCA) will be holding their Annual Spring Benefit on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 6 pm ET virtually, celebrating Westchester’s fiercest advocates for children and youth. This year’s honorees are Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton with the Edith C. Macy Award for Distinguished Service, Greater Hudson Valley (NY) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated and Westchester County (NY) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated with the Children’s Champion Awards, and Kate Weingarten with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“We are excited about our Annual Spring Benefit and celebrating our outstanding slate of honorees this year,” said Allison Lake, Executive Director of Westchester Children’s Association. “The events of this past year have been a challenging time for all, especially for our youth. Now more than ever, our children throughout Westchester need our assistance and support as we continue to push forward through this devastating pandemic, and we at WCA are ready to lead the charge.”

This year’s Edith C. Macy Award for Distinguished Service, given in recognition of extraordinary contributions to children’s well-being, will be awarded to Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton. Secretary Clinton has had a storied career where she has served as Secretary of State under the Obama Administration, US Senator from New York, and First Lady of the United States. Learning about her mother’s tough childhood inspired Secretary Clinton to fight for the needs of children everywhere. Secretary Clinton’s passion for social justice activism led her to Yale University Law School. Upon graduation, Secretary Clinton went to work for the Children’s Defense Fund, where she was instrumental in developing and passing historic students with disabilities legislation. Secretary Clinton’s passion for the needs of children continued during her time as First Lady. She helped lead the fight to reform our nation’s health care system by helping to create the Children’s Health Insurance Program, which provides health coverage for more than 8 million children and has helped cut the uninsured rate for children in half.

The Children’s Champion Awards will be presented this year to the Greater Hudson Valley (GHV) (NY) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, chartered on April 28, 1990, and Westchester County (WC) (NY) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, chartered on June 10, 1950. Both organizations implement programs and services that touch upon The Arts, Youth Services, National Trends & Services, Health & Human Services, and International Trends & Services.

The Greater Hudson Valley (NY) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, like WCA, is built on long-term partnerships that serve young people in need. They have been hosting and funding workshops geared towards healthy relationships and lifestyles, mental health support, literacy support through their Books Alive program, and financing art supplies for children in foster care during this global pandemic. In addition, this Award-winning Chapter of The Links, Incorporated is known for its annual scholarship program in the name of educator Nellie A. Thornton.Since its inception, GHV has excelled at widening a friendship circle to Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland, and Westchester counties.

The Westchester County (NY) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated engages in projects that impact the African American community and the African Diaspora. Today, the Westchester County (NY) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated supports our youth through the L.I.F.E mentoring and NSBE Jr. programs in the Greenburgh Central School District and the Young Achievers at New Rochelle High School, in addition to book drives, programs encouraging literacy and other initiatives in the name of service.

The Lifetime Achievement Award will be awarded to Kate Weingarten. Kate has been passionate about helping children and youth in the Westchester community for decades. She played an instrumental role in starting Keeps, an afterschool program for K-6 grade students in Mamaroneckthat still supports children in the area. She recognized that having a safe haven for children was essential with so many parents in the workplace. As a longtime member of the WCA board, she helped the organization build a solid foundation that allowed WCA’s leaders the flexibility necessary to create an effective and visible advocacy program for Westchester’s kids.

“Kate has been an outstanding supporter of WCA; I can recall her going the extra mile in our advocacy work to help improve the County’s Invest in Kids funding process,” said Ann Umemoto, Board Chair.

This year’s Spring Benefit will be held virtually. It is free with registration and open to everyone. Donations are welcome and greatly appreciated to help WCA continue its Advocacy work for children. To register for this year’s event and support the mission of Westchester Children’s Association, please visit their event website at www.wca4kids.org/benefit2021. For more information about this year’s benefit and the available sponsorship opportunities, please contact Rebekah Raz at (914) 946-7676 ext. 303 or via email at rraz@wca4kids.org.

About Westchester Children’s Association: Westchester Children’s Association (WCA) is a multi-issue, child advocacy nonprofit that works to ensure that every child in Westchester is healthy, safe, and prepared for life’s challenges. Since 1914, WCA has been the leading independent voice for Westchester by identifying their needs, making those needs known to the public, and ensuring those needs are met through advocacy and mobilization efforts. For more information about Westchester Children’s Association, please visit their website at www.wca4kids.org.