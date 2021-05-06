Sen. Bill White’s Capitol Report for May 6, 2021

Senator Bill White’s Capitol Report for May 6, 2021

So Close and Yet So Far

With the end of session looming around the corner, senators can see the finish line; however, there is still much to do before the General Assembly adjourns on May 14. At this point in the session, public hearings take a back seat as lawmakers spend a majority of their time in their respective chambers working to pass legislation before the end of the legislative session. Since several of my bills are still pending at various stages of the legislative process, I will provide a comprehensive update on the progress of my legislation in the coming weeks.

Missouri Launches Benefits Portal for Veterans

To encourage more veterans to apply for the benefits they’ve earned, the Missouri Veterans Commission teamed up with the Department of Economic Development to launch a benefits and resource portal. From finances, to education, to mental health services, the veteranbenefits.mo.gov website offers a one-click dashboard to help connect veterans with possible benefits and other valuable resources.

Teacher Appreciation Week

Schools across the 32nd Senatorial District hosted meals, posted tributes on social media, presented awards and thanked teachers in various ways during this week’s observance of Teacher Appreciation Week. The Neosho School District (NSD) partnered with the local newspaper to “shine a spotlight on NSD teachers, past and present” and to say “thank you for all you do.” Carthage R-9 posted a short video on their Facebook page, Webb City praised retirees, Joplin Schools congratulated a teacher for receiving a national Lifechanger of the Year Award, Carl Junction and Diamond districts honored their heroes and principals and Seneca R-7 is gearing up for its new Athletic Complex. I, too, appreciate the tireless work of teachers and give you all a standing ovation for molding young people into future leaders.

May 2-8 Proclaimed Public Service Recognition Week in Missouri

On May 3, the governor signed a proclamation to recognize the contributions of state employees and to honor the recipients of the 2019 and 2020 Missouri State Employee Award of Distinction. This observance is in conjunction with National Public Service Week.

2021 Century Farm Applications Due June 1

The 2021 deadline to apply for a Century Farm designation has been extended until June 1. As the state gears up to celebrate its bicentennial in August, the Century Farm organizers want to ensure every eligible farm has the chance to apply and be recognized. Eligibility is based on the same family having owned the farm for 100 years, and this year, a special one-time recognition will be given to Founding Farms, or properties owned by the same family for 200 years. Call 573-882-7216 for more information.

New Camping Memories Await

Camping season is finally here, and it presents an opportunity to reminisce around campfires, toast marshmallows for s’mores and make new memories with your family in Missouri State Parks. With over 3,500 campsites to choose from and reserve, Missouri’s 41 state parks truly offer something for everyone.