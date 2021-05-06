Changes to camping at Grayrocks Reservoir Public Access Area  

Laramie - Extensive resource damage and overcrowding issues have resulted in changes to camping rules at the popular Grayrocks Reservoir Public Access Area. Grayrocks Reservoir Public Access Area, located seven miles south of Guernsey and nine miles northeast of Wheatland along the Laramie River, is extremely popular with campers, especially around summer holidays. Its popularity has resulted in overcrowding and damages to resources from vehicles. To address crowding issues resource damage, the limit for overnight camping at Grayrocks Reservoir PAA will be reduced from seven (7) days to five (5) days. The change will help alleviate some crowding while giving everyone a chance to camp in prime spots. Gate 9, which is east of the easternmost boat ramp, will be designated as a “No Camping Area.” This popular area has seen the most resource damage due to the vast amount of vehicle use. The area also provides access to water for livestock, which will not approach when campers are present. Signs will be installed on the property to alert campers of the changes and designated closed areas. All changes go into effect on May 15 and will enforced during the Memorial Day weekend. Grayrocks Reservoir supplies cooling water for the Laramie River Power Plant. Basin Electric Power Cooperative owns the reservoir and has a cooperative agreement with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to manage the property as a public access area. The Department manages more than 200 public access areas across the state for fishing, hunting, camping and other recreational opportunities. These areas are maintained and funded through the purchase of hunting and fishing licenses. Basin Electric Power Cooperative and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department want to make Grayrocks PAA a safe place for all users. For more information, contact the Laramie Region Game and Fish Office at (307) 745-4046.

- WGFD -