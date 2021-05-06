Virtual meeting to address proposed changes to fishing, boating regulations

Green River - The Green River Region of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will hold an online virtual meeting to discuss proposed changes to Chapter 46 (fishing) and Chapter 22 (watercraft) regulations. The virtual Zoom meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18. Interested people can register here to attend. Once registered, you will receive an email with a link and a password to join the meeting.

Proposed changes to fishing regulations in southwest Wyoming include a change to the creel limit for Kokanee salmon at Flaming Gorge Reservoir. The current regulation on trout and kokanee includes a creel limit of four (4) fish per day or in possession, and no more than three (3) shall be Kokanee salmon. In an effort to simplify the regulation, Game and Fish is proposing to delete the sentence “no more than 3 shall be Kokanee salmon.” Fisheries managers said there is no indication that allowing anglers to keep an additional Kokanee salmon will have an impact on the fishery. Wyoming Game and Fish, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and Jones Hole National Fish Hatchery stock more than a 1 million three-inch Kokanee into Flaming Gorge Reservoir each year, and fisheries managers are confident the population can handle the increased harvest.

Fisheries managers will also discuss a proposed change pertaining to smallmouth bass at Flaming Gorge Reservoir. Currently, the regulation states that all smallmouth bass shall be returned to the water immediately. To remain consistent with the State of Utah fishing regulations, the Department is proposing to add a creel limit of three (3) smallmouth bass per day, or in possession. Spear gunners should note there is also a proposal to prohibit the use of spear guns to take smallmouth bass from April 1 through the fourth Saturday of June each year to protect spawning fish.

Also to be discussed is a proposal to add a creel limit of six (6) trout per day or in possession at High Savery Reservoir. No more than 1 trout shall exceed 20 inches. This proposed change will allow tiger trout to reach trophy size and prey on an overabundance of non-native white suckers in the reservoir. A final proposal specific to the Green River Region involves deleting a regulation on fishing restrictions on the pond at the Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston, as the pond no longer supports fish. Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the department website in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records. A list of all meetings and registration links can be found here. Written comments are accepted through 5 p.m. June 4 online or by mail: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604; and will be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing on July 13-15 in Sheridan

- WGFD -