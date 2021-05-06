French journalist kidnapped in Mali pleads for assist in video

CNN has been unable to independently verify the video and it was not clear when it was filmed.

In the 21-second clip, Olivier Dubois identifies himself before saying he was kidnapped in Gao, a town in central Mali, on April 8 by a local Islamist group affiliated al Qaeda that is known as JNIM, an acronym for the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims.

“I’m speaking to my family, my friends and the French authorities for them to do everything in their power to free me,” he said, sitting barefoot in what appears to be a tent.

Both the French foreign ministry and the French government spokesman confirmed Dubois had “disappeared in Mali,” and that authorities were carrying out technical verifications of the video.

In a news conference Wednesday, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal addressed Dubois’ disappearance, but he did not the identify the kidnappers and said that French authorities were working to confirm the clip’s authenticity. “We are in contact with his family and we are…

