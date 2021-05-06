Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 451 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,933 in the last 365 days.

French journalist kidnapped in Mali pleads for assist in video

CNN has been unable to independently verify the video and it was not clear when it was filmed.

In the 21-second clip, Olivier Dubois identifies himself before saying he was kidnapped in Gao, a town in central Mali, on April 8 by a local Islamist group affiliated al Qaeda that is known as JNIM, an acronym for the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims.

“I’m speaking to my family, my friends and the French authorities for them to do everything in their power to free me,” he said, sitting barefoot in what appears to be a tent.

Both the French foreign ministry and the French government spokesman confirmed Dubois had “disappeared in Mali,” and that authorities were carrying out technical verifications of the video.

In a news conference Wednesday, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal addressed Dubois’ disappearance, but he did not the identify the kidnappers and said that French authorities were working to confirm the clip’s authenticity.

“We are in contact with his family and we are…

The post French journalist kidnapped in Mali pleads for assist in video appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

French journalist kidnapped in Mali pleads for assist in video

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.