Heavy Equipment and Truck Consignment Auction set by Assiter Auctioneers
The spring auction features consignments from the City of Amarillo, XCEL Energy, City of Pampa, US Bankruptcy Courts, Banks, Credit Unions, Corporations, Companies, Individual Consigners and others.”CANYON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assiter Auctioneers (www.assiter.com) announces their May heavy equipment and truck consignment auction on Friday, May 21 according to Spanky Assiter, president of the company.
“The spring auction features consignments from the City of Amarillo, XCEL Energy, City of Pampa, US Bankruptcy Courts, Banks, Credit Unions, Corporations, Companies, Individual Consigners and others,” said Assiter. “The Assiter Heavy Equipment Auction has become a go to event for the purchase and sale of construction and farm equipment, trucks and other items. Make plans to bid and purchase equipment to be ready for the upcoming busy summer season.”
The May 21 auction features heavy equipment, contractor equipment, vehicles, trucks, recreational vehicles, agricultural machinery, trailers, and much more,” said Dwayne Marchbanks, Assiter Auctioneers general manager. “Consignments for this auction will be accepted until Friday, May 14th. Contact us now for maximum advertising exposure.”
Consignments include:
Asphalt & Concrete Equipment, Compaction Equipment, Cranes, Skid Steers and Attachments, Digger Derrick Trucks, Dump Trucks, Mechanics Trucks, Other Specialty Trucks, Autos, Pickups, SUVs Box Trucks, Bucket Trucks, Refuse Trucks, ATV/UTV, Fifth Wheel Trailers, Tools, Light Plants, Other Light Equipment/MISC, Roll-Off / Shipping Containers, Shop Equipment/Tools, Signs, Safety, Arrow Boards, Welders/Welding Supplies, Winches, Chains, Hoists, Trailers, Aerial Lifts, Farm Equipment, Implements, and Livestock Equipment and more.
Notable consignments include:
• 2005 Caterpillar 416D Loader/Backhoe
• 2001 KME ARFF Snozzle/Piercing Boom Fire Truck
• 1989 Walter NCUL Snow Plow Dump Truck
• 2013 International DuraStar 4300 MA025 Service Bucket Truck
• 2010 International Prostar Lf627 Tractor Truck
• Case 70XT Skid Steer
• 2007 Ford Low Cab Forward 450 Low Cab Forward Truck Delivery Box Truck
• 2015 Ram 3500 SLT / Tradesman Cab/Chassis / Regular Cab 2D Ram 3500
• And much, much more.
“The auction is conveniently located at the Assiter Auctioneers Auction Facility at 16650 Interstate 27, Canyon, TX 79015 which is on the West side of Interstate 27 between Amarillo and Canyon, Texas,” said Marchbanks.
The auction is open to the public and will be a live event with onsite bidding. Additionally, live online bidding will be available for your convenience.
For more information about consigning to this auction or the auction in general, call Assiter Auctioneers (806.655.3900) or visit www.assiter.com.
About Assiter Auctioneers
Assiter Auctioneers specializes in the sale of residential and commercial real estate, classic and collector cars, heavy equipment, trucks, vehicles, farm machinery and other assets including estate sales through live and online auctions. Headquarters in Canyon, TX, our highly experienced marketing staff and internationally award-winning auctioneers know that every auction is unique and conduct skillfully managed, highly professional events while ensuring that our clients receive the results they desire. Are you thinking of selling? For more information about Assiter Auctioneers, visit www.assiter.com or call 806.655.3900.
