Welocalize Achieves ISO/IEC 27001 Certification for Information Security Management Systems
The certification is the fifth in the language service provider’s continued compliance, a quality portfolio found at only 2.14% of LSPsNEW YORK, NY, USA, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Welocalize puts a priority on protecting its clients’ data and has worked diligently to implement rigorous quality processes and security requirements. Those efforts have resulted in the company becoming ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified, an international standard designed to help establish a framework for a robust information security management system (ISMS).
ISO/IEC 27001:2013 provides guidance on a systematic approach to ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of sensitive company and customer information. It sets forth more than 100 requirements for the creation of a comprehensive ISMS—ranging from financial information to intellectual property to HR processes and personnel.
Adds Aaron Heber, Vice President of Global IT at Welocalize, “ISO/IEC 27001 addresses the entire scope of information security. Certification of Welocalize ISMS means our clients can expect systematic and ongoing management of information security risks that can affect the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of corporate and personal information.”
To get the certification, Welocalize went through a rigorous documentation and evidence-based audit process. Both processes required Welocalize to consider and remedy any potential security risks that might be a part of any process or system used by the global company.
Welocalize’s ISO/IEC 27001 certification is the fifth in the language services provider’s (LSP) continued compliance, a quality portfolio found at only 2.14% of LSPs, according to Slator. The company also holds ISO 9001:2015 (Quality Management), ISO 17100:2015 (Translation Services), ISO 13485:2016 (Medical Devices), and ISO 18587 (Human Post-Edited Machine Translation Services) certifications.
“ISO is about continuous improvement; about identifying risks broadly and finding out how to reduce them. The importance of this certification is that our clients can feel confident about the information systems in place designed to help protect their data. We understand how important this and our other certifications are to obtain and maintain. They also provide our clients added assurances and inspire trust in our systems and processes,” comments Silvie Peric, Director of Quality Systems & Strategy, Welocalize.
Welocalize has over 20 years of experience in financial, human resources, legal, and life sciences language services, where quality and accuracy are paramount. For more information about the company’s quality certifications or to learn about its experience translating and localizing multilingual documents for highly regulated content, visit Welocalize.com.
About Welocalize
Welocalize, Inc., founded in 1997, offers innovative language services to help global brands reach audiences around the world in more than 250 languages. The company provide translation and localization services, linguistic talent management, language tools, automation and technology, quality, and program management. Its range of managed language services include machine translation, digital marketing, validation and testing, interpreting, multilingual data training, and enterprise translation management technologies.
