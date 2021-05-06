Berks County Braces Available from Exeter Orthodontics

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
READING, PA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Braces in Berks County are available from Exeter Orthodontics. Exeter Orthodontics opened its flagship location in Reading over a decade ago and has since expanded to six offices across eastern Pennsylvania, including in Easton, Allentown, Exton, Springfield, and Harrisburg.

At Exeter Orthodontics in Reading, braces cost only $3,995. There are no hidden fees and x-rays, retainers, adjustments, repairs, and emergency visits are all included.

In addition to braces, Invisalign in Reading is also available for only $3,995. Invisalign uses transparent, removable aligners to gradually shift teeth into place over time.

“There are several differences between the two treatment options,” says Dr. Soraya Mills, orthodontist in Reading. “Invisalign is more comfortable and less visible, but traditional braces are more compliant and help with more complex cases.”

During a free consultation, Dr. Mills and her team will take x-rays and help patients choose a treatment plan best for their health and smile.

To learn more about Invisalign and braces in Reading, request an appointment with the Berks County orthodontist by visiting https://exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/. New patients are being accepted.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

