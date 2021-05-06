The Savings Bank Hosts Small Business Recovery and Growth Resources Webinar
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Savings Bank will continue its ongoing series of webinars on May 12th and May 18th with Small Business Recovery and Growth Resources presented by Maria Nigro Di Stefano, Northeast Regional Director of the Massachusetts Office of Business Development. Director Di Stefano will be joined by Pete Johnston, Senior Vice President and Senior Commercial Banking Officer at The Savings Bank in the webinar which will highlight business challenges and pathways to recovery and re-imagination to successfully emerge from the COVID-19 crisis and increase business.
The Bank will offer the webinar at 12 noon on May 12th and again at 5 p.m. on May 18th to accommodate varying business schedules. Both 30-minute presentations will address the same topics followed by a question-and-answer opportunity. This free webinar is the fourth in a series of informative webinars sponsored by The Saving Bank for customers and the public.
Director Di Stefano will focus on business plans, marketing, and offline and online networking to redesign, recharge and reengage business models. In addition, she will discuss resources small business can utilize to gather information and connect with industry experts, including the Massachusetts Office of Business Development, Massachusetts Growth Capital Corp., and SCORE. Participants can ask questions of the Director and Senior Vice President Johnston within the 30-minute presentation.
To register for either webinar, or for information regarding future topics, email marketing@tsbawake24.com. Upcoming webinar topics will include Protecting your Parents Against Elder Scams in June.
Established in 1869, The Savings Bank, headquartered in Wakefield Massachusetts, is a $675 million community bank with offices in Wakefield, Lynnfield, North Reading, Andover, and Methuen.
Karen Benedetti
