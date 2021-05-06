Ambassador Enterprises welcomes Patty Crisp as Performance Coach
Crisp joins the firm to help leaders from Ambassador Enterprises and community partners increase their performance and capacity.
God placed a quiet, gentle call in my heart concerning being a part of AE. In each person I met, I met a faith-filled friend. Jesus is welcomed in this workplace. He is an active member of our team.”FORT WAYNE, IN, USA, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ambassador Enterprises is pleased to announce the addition of Patty Crisp, Doctor of Christian Counseling (DDC), as Performance Coach. In this role, Crisp will guide leaders in realizing their potential and achieving greater strategic impact.
— Patty Crisp
“We are very excited to have Patty return to northeast Indiana and join the AE team,” says Brian VanHall, Vice President, Performance Acceleration at Ambassador Enterprises. “In our goal to partner for better communities, Patty’s unique blend of empathic gifts, leadership experience, and counseling skills will help guide legacy-minded leaders and partners in achieving greater personal effectiveness and strategic impact.”
Patty most recently served as Program Director for Palmer Continuum of Care at the Women and Children’s Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She also served as Director of Charis House in Fort Wayne from 1994-2011 and is the Founder of Serenity Life Counseling and Consulting, LLC.
A graduate of Indiana University, Patty holds a Master of Mental Health Counseling from the University of St. Francis (Fort Wayne, Indiana) and a Doctor of Christian Counseling from Beulah Seminary. As a licensed professional counselor, Patty has developed and led several clinical initiatives and counseling programs to strengthen people and systems in the community. She also brings a long history of voluntarily serving churches and communities.
“God placed a quiet, gentle call in my heart concerning being a part of AE,” states Patty. “In each person I met on the journey, I met a faith-filled friend. Jesus is welcomed in this workplace. He is an active member of our team.”
About Ambassador Enterprises
Ambassador Enterprises is a legacy-minded private equity firm engaging with leaders and organizations committed to creating lasting, positive impact on people and communities. Ambassador Enterprises and its affiliates account for nearly $1 billion in annualized revenue and more than 2,800 employees committed to cultivating a legacy grounded in partners, performance, and philanthropy. Based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Ambassador Enterprises was founded in 2006 by Daryle Doden.
