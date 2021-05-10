BRAVAS LLC and AV Environments combine forces to extend services to Philadelphia
As the largest and only national luxury custom integrator in the market, Bravas works with your team to ensure that technology complements & enhances any space.PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BRAVAS LLC, the nation’s premier installer of smart systems into luxury homes, is excited to join with Bob Turgeon from AV Environments to expand the Bravas Experience to more customers in the Philadelphia market.
BRAVAS is based in Overland Park, Kansas, has locations in 15 states, annual revenues of around $75 million, and a team of more than 300 professionals, including designers, engineers, installers, technicians, and programmers that have earned hundreds of industry awards and certifications. With this coverage, BRAVAS has a unique ability to service your home throughout the US - whether it’s building a new home, setting up a vacation home, or moving across the country.
“We have been looking to expand our presence in the Philadelphia market by offering better service and support to the Main Line area in Philadelphia,” said Jay Vandermyde, Chief Operating Officer of BRAVAS. “Dave Gilbert, Kyra Winsky and the whole Philadelphia team are thrilled to bring Bob and the AV Environments team into the Bravas family. Together we have a stronger team in the area.”
Bob Turgeon will be running a large part of the sales function at Bravas Philadelphia, working for Dave Gilbert the General Manager and Kyra Winsky, Assistant General Manager. “Bob has been in the industry for 33 years and has a unique ability to explain the complicated in easy-to-understand terms to the client,” said Dave Gilbert. “Whether it’s on the Main Line or anywhere across the greater Philadelphia metro area, Bob and his team will fit beautifully into the Bravas way of doing business.”
“I am excited to join the Bravas Philadelphia team to offer a more complete solution to the market,” said Bob Turgeon. “I have a passion for serving customers and ensuring they have the best experience they can and that fits in perfectly with Bravas.”
About BRAVAS LLC
BRAVAS is a leading national technology integrator that provides Beautiful Places and Smart Spaces for where their customers live, work, and play. Focused on the luxury market, BRAVAS completes more than 4,000 residential and commercial projects across the US every year.
