SDG Media Zone at UN Youth Forum focuses on reimagining sustainable development as we approach a post-pandemic world
The SDG Media Zone kicked off the 10th UN Youth Forum with discussions on advancing the Sustainable Development Goals as the world recovers from COVID-19NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Under the theme, “The Future We Want,” the SDG Media Zone, produced by the UN Department of Global Communications with support from the PVBLIC Foundation, hosted conversations that amplified the voices and visions of young people who are central to the global efforts to recover better, stronger and together. The SDG Media Zone looked at some of the most defining issues affecting young people today—climate change and inequality.
The conversations, which focused on reimagining a more equal and fair world, captured youth perspectives on global to community-level problems and solutions, taking the Sustainable Development Goals into the public discourse at a time of unprecedented paradigm shifts as we face the challenges and opportunities of a post-pandemic world.
Ahead of the opening of the UN Youth Forum in April, the SDG Media Zone featured the candid and inspiring conversation ‘Reimagining a Better World’, between the UN Secretary-General’s Envoy on Youth, Jayathma Wickramanayake, and two young activists - Anika Jenne Dorothy from Amplify Girls and Melati Wijsen from Youthtopia - who are leading change in their communities and transforming the world. The session was led and moderated by UN News.
UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed participated in a session called ‘Reimagining the Sustainable Development Goals’, produced by the BBC World Service, featuring a conversation between the UN leader and three teenagers. They spoke passionately about what young people want from the 17 Sustainable Development Goals as they question the current state of the world with the hopes of shaping a more meaningful future for everyone. The session was a special episode of the BBC World Service’s 17-part series called Project 17, where seventeen 17-year-olds in seventeen countries explore progress and setbacks in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.
The final session of the SDG Media Zone ‘Reimagining Climate Justice’ was moderated by Mark Fischetti of Scientific American and looked at the climate crisis through a human rights lens, based on the belief that by working together we can create a better future for present and future generations. Young and inspiring climate activists, including Fatemah Alzelzela (UNEP Young Champion and Founder of Eco Star), Máximo Mazzocco (UNDP Generation 17 Young Leader and Founder of Eco House) and Sara Suárez (UNDP Youth Environmental Journalist Volunteer) explained why it is now more important than ever to prioritize the planet.
This SDG Media Zone was made possible with support from CGCX.io, a global leader in crypto exchange and blockchain solutions, and BGBF-I, South East Asia’s first insured Bitcoin Fund. As part of its ongoing commitment towards sustainable development, the leadership of CGCX and BGBF-I is supporting projects that utilize blockchain technologies to address societal gaps, promote climate solutions and expand the availability of digital health and wellness services.
“We are proud to support the SDG Media Zone as part of our commitment to use Blockchain technologies to advance the SDGs,” said Dr. Vin Menon, the CGCX.io and BGBF-I Co-Founder. “It is important to highlight youth voices and hear their ideas and strategies to reimagine our world. This partnership allows us to extend our ‘Bitcoin for good’ aspirations as we reimagine ways to help rebuild post-pandemic.”
“We are very happy to support our partners at the UN Department of Global Communications to produce and program this SDG Media Zone and we are thankful to partners like Dr. Menon for believing in this work and supporting our mission to engage global changemakers and mobilize action to advance sustainable development around the world,” said Sergio Fernández de Córdova, Executive Chairman of PVBLIC Foundation.
Check out the SDG Media Zone program below and stay tuned for conversations that matter.
Website: https://www.un.org/en/sdgmediazone
Programme: https://www.un.org/en/sdgmediazone/programme
Videos: https://www.un.org/en/sdgmediazone/videos
All videos will also be available on UN Web TV
About SDG Media Zone
Since 2016, the SDG Media Zone has been one of the main features of major events at the United Nations, including the UN General Assembly high-level week, the UN Youth Forum, and the UN High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development. It brings together world leaders, influencers, activists, experts, content creators, and media partners to highlight actions and solutions in support of the Sustainable Development Goals.
Organized by the UN Department of Global Communications, in collaboration with the PVBLIC Foundation, the SDG Media Zone takes the conversation on advancing the 2030 Agenda out of the policy sphere and into the public discourse through impactful in-depth interviews and conversations on global issues that matter to people everywhere.
Official website: https://www.un.org/en/sdgmediazone
About PVBLIC Foundation
The PVBLIC Foundation is an innovative non-profit organization that mobilizes media, data, and technology for sustainable development and social impact around the world. The Foundation serves as a bridge connecting public, private, and nonprofit sectors, plugging innovations into social agendas and helping governments, NGOs, and intergovernmental organizations amplify their impact through original programs, creative partnerships, and strategic donor funds. The foundation has managed programs and partnerships that have reached more than a billion people in 125 countries and inspired global action on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Official website: https://www.pvblic.org/
About BGBF-I
BCMG Genesis Bitcoin Fund-I (BGBF-I) is South East Asia’s first insured Bitcoin fund regulated in Labuan, Malaysia. BGBF-I was founded to utilize the most established crypto asset in the world, Bitcoin, and leverage on its progress and adoption. With robust security and insurance coverage the fund offers investors a new level of security for Bitcoin investments.
Official website: https://bgbf1.com/
About CGCX.io
Founded in 2017, Calfin Global Crypto Exchange, CGCX.io set out to offers a highly sophisticated cryptocurrency exchange for a seamless and secure crypto trading experience. Unlike most exchanges that offer only cryptocurrency trading, CGCX.io caters to the larger blockchain community by providing four services under a single platform. CGCX.io is the world’s first fully insured crypto exchange.
Official website: www.cgcx.io
Luisa Fernanda Ruiz Gómez
PVBLIC Foundation
press@pvblic.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn