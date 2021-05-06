New ‘Flip My Florida Yard’ TV Series Seeks to Turn Homeowners Into Advocates for Florida’s Environment

Chad Crawford is the Emmy Award-winning creator and host of 'Flip My Florida Yard' Crawford Entertainment created 'Flip My Florida Yard' to turn Florida homeowners into advocates for Florida's environment The crew has just 8 hours to 'flip' an ordinary yard into an extraordinary yard using Florida-Friendly Landscaping principles

Viewers learn landscaping principles that can create beautiful yards while protecting Florida’s waterways

Most people would like to have a beautiful, environmentally friendly yard, but they don’t know how to do it. We want to show Florida homeowners how they can achieve those results in their own yard.” — Chad Crawford, creator and host of “Flip My Florida Yard”

LAKE MARY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new television series, “Flip My Florida Yard” — with a 10-episode season of half-hour programs — aims to teach homeowners how to “flip” their yard from ordinary to extraordinary by employing natural, Florida-specific, water-conserving landscaping principles.

Created by Crawford Entertainment in partnership with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the University of Florida IFAS Extension Florida-Friendly Landscaping Program, “Flip My Florida Yard” features design professionals transforming yards into attractive and sustainable home landscapes in just eight hours.

“Most people would like to have a beautiful, environmentally friendly yard, but they just don’t know how to accomplish it,” said Chad Crawford, Emmy Award–winning creator and host of “Flip My Florida Yard.” “The mission of this series is to show Florida homeowners how they can — step by step — achieve those results in their own yard.”

The families that star in the series represent a cross-section of residents from around the state. “Flip My Florida Yard” was filmed at 10 locations across Florida, from Panama City and Tallahassee in the north to Tampa and Orlando in Central Florida down to Miami at the southern end of the peninsula. Participants were selected from more than 1,500 submissions to an online survey.

“When casting the families, we looked at geographic location, family dynamic, ethnic diversity and human-interest story angles — but most importantly we sought people who were interested in our show’s mission who would be inspired to become passionate advocates for environmentally responsible landscaping,” said Crawford.

Episodes are fast-paced, fun and informative, as experts explain the Florida-Friendly Landscaping principles that call for locating the right plant in the right place, attracting native wildlife, managing pests responsibly, watering efficiently, fertilizing appropriately and reducing stormwater runoff to protect Florida’s lakes, rivers, streams, springs and the second-longest coastline in the United States.

“Since the show went to all the regions of the state, people will see a wide variety of plants and different styles of landscapes,” said Tom Wichman, UF/IFAS Florida-Friendly Landscaping program coordinator. “We hope that this will inspire them to create their own Florida-Friendly yard and help protect Florida.”

Based at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida, and led by Director Esen Momol, the Florida-Friendly Landscaping Program is a 26-year partnership between UF/IFAS and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, which sponsors the TV series.

“We encourage Floridians of all ages to watch ‘Flip My Florida Yard’ and implement FFL principles in their landscapes,” said Momol. “UF/IFAS Extension is located in all 67 counties around the state and is ready to help Floridians have more sustainable landscapes.”

“Flip My Florida Yard” premiered in April and runs on local channels across Florida through June 27. As of July 1, the show will be available for streaming via Roku on the Discover Florida Channel. For the broadcast schedule, visit www.flipmyfloridayard.com. Consult local TV listings for exact times and dates.

About Crawford Entertainment:

Crawford Entertainment produces nationally syndicated television programs and Emmy Award–winning original television series including “How to Do Florida” and “The Outsiders Club.” For more information, visit crawfordentertainment.tv.

About the Florida Department of Environmental Protection

The FDEP is the state's principal environmental agency, created to protect, conserve and manage Florida's environment and natural resources. The department enforces federal and state environmental laws, protects Florida's air and water quality, cleans up pollution, regulates solid waste management, promotes pollution prevention and acquires environmentally sensitive lands for preservation. The agency also maintains a statewide system of parks, trails and aquatic preserves. Visit the department's website at FloridaDEP.gov.

About the UF/IFAS Florida-Friendly Landscaping Program

Florida-Friendly Landscaping (FFL) is the state of Florida’s premier Extension program that promotes sustainable alternatives to “conventional” landscaping, providing guidance on low impact, environmentally friendly, science-based landscape practices that use less water and reduce pollutant loading to Florida waters. Since 1994, FFL has served Florida as a partnership between the University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Extension and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. ffl.ifas.ufl.edu/about-ffl/

