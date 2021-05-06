U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) Reduced to a Single Lane Beginning Monday in Bethel Township

King of Prussia, PA -- U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) will be reduced to a single lane with flagging at the Route 261 (Foulk Road) Interchange and the ramp from Garnet Mine Road to U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) will be closed for approximately one month beginning Monday, May 10, for construction in Bethel Township, Delaware County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Flaggers will be in place to direct an alternating single lane of traffic through the U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) work area on Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, June 4, for reconstruction of the closed ramp.

Traffic normally using the ramp will be directed to use Garnet Mine Road, Larkin Road, Bethel Road and Chelsea Parkway to access U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway).

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel through the work area or to use an alternate route as significant backups are expected in both directions of U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway). All operations are weather dependent.

The deteriorated ramp is being reconstructed in advance of Section 102 improvements to the U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) corridor scheduled to be under construction in 2024.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

