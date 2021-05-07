RIZE Spotlights 3D Printing’s Role In Addressing Income Inequality, More Inclusive Future of Work in TEDx Talk
With its “Breaking Borders” focus, TEDxHochschuleLuzern features RIZE learnings from “Make at Home” pilots using 3D printing to transform low-wealth communitiesCONCORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RIZE, Inc., an Additive Manufacturing 2.0 company bringing industrial 3D printing to all users and a World Economic Forum (WEF) 2020 Technology Pioneer, will highlight the role that 3D printing can play in addressing income inequality, workforce development and locally-based entrepreneurship at TEDxHochschuleLuzern, an independently organized TEDx event on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The virtual talk is part of the day’s TEDx English-language event on “Breaking Borders” between countries and concepts. The event is free and open to the public at the TEDx event website.
Summarizing early learnings from three “Make-at-Home” manufacturing pilot programs now underway in South Carolina and Virginia, RIZE CEO Andy Kalambi will explain their goal of leveraging 3D printing for economic development and social good. He’ll outline the program’s focus on reconceptualizing manufacturing using non-traditional creators or “Explorers” from low-wealth communities who are unemployed or underemployed, persons of color, or have a disability. These individuals have been given access to a 3D printer and a laptop either near or in their home. Supporting them are academic institutions (“Navigators,”) manufacturers (“Anchors”), and technology providers (“Propellers”) that together form a self-sufficient distributed manufacturing ecosystem.
As a global pandemic continues to disrupt supply chains while spotlighting 3D printing’s many capabilities, RIZE’s Kalambi will explain how “Make at Home” manufacturing networks bring production closer to the point of consumption, for greater sustainability and agility. He’ll share their potential to drive higher value, reduce waste, and lower the typical barriers of entry in manufacturing – while providing a more inclusive model for the future of work.
WHAT: “Safe At Home Manufacturing: The Power of 3D Printing”
WHO: Andy Kalambi, CEO of RIZE, a 3D printing innovator and World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer
WHEN: Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 7:35 am ET – replay available following the talk
WHERE: Virtual presentation at TEDx HochschuleLuzern. Register here or contact Mary Kae Marinac at mk@mkmarinac.com. For more information visit www.rize3d.com.
About RIZE
RIZE Inc. is an Additive Manufacturing 2.0 company based in Concord MA focused on enabling sustainable and inclusive innovation with safe, affordable, and full color 3D printing. RIZE is the only 3D printing firm named to the World Economic Forum 2020 Technology Pioneers list and is known for its commitment to sustainable practices in 3D printing. It is also the first 3D printing company in the world to receive the UL GREENGUARD certification for health and safety for its printers, materials and inks.
RIZE’s unique patented 3D printing technology enables production of full color, functional parts in homes/offices/factories/point-of-care settings using safe, non-toxic materials that are engineered for strength and durability. Applications include full color functional prototypes, medical models, customized tools and fixtures and urban lifestyle items.
RIZE designs, manufactures, and distributes complete additive manufacturing systems which include hardware, software and composite polymer materials and functional inks. RIZE serves three customer segments – academia, life sciences and industrial manufacturing – with marquee customers including NASA, Festo, Rutgers University, Virginia Tech, American Axles, Zimmer Biomet, and Merck. www.rize3d.com.
