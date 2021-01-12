InCrowd Wins 2021 BIG Innovation Award for COVID-19 Tracking Series
The 21-part report compilation helped inform national priorities with timely data, elevating voices of healthcare professionals who sacrificed to keep us safeWATERTOWN, MA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InCrowd, the pioneer for real-time, high-quality primary market intelligence for the life science industry, announced that it has been named a winner in the 2021 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group. InCrowd won for its COVID-19 Tracking Series, a 21-part set of reports that compiled real-time data on COVID-19’s ongoing impact to healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients starting in January 2020.
InCrowd’s COVID-19 Tracking Series provided an outlet for physicians to share their perspectives on the greatest public health crisis in a century, in reports whose breadth, depth, pace, and continuity of insights helped guide an evolving national response. Reports included a six-wave, six-month series on US frontline-treating physicians, additional waves on non-frontline specialists, and reports on high-need patients, nurses, pharmacists, and disease- and region-specific impact. They were published without fee or sponsorship. InCrowd is continuing new tracks of the COVID-19 Tracking Series in 2021. The full series is available here.
“More than ever, the global society relies on innovation to help progress humanity and make our lives more productive, healthy and comfortable,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring InCrowd as one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress.”
“We’re honored that InCrowd’s commitment to sharing the experiences and insights of healthcare professionals with its COVID-19 Tracking Series was recognized by the BIG Innovation Award program,” said Daniel S. Fitzgerald, CEO of Apollo Intelligence, LLC, parent to InCrowd. “When news of COVID-19 originally surfaced, we felt an immediate duty to jump into action and use InCrowd’s unique technology platform and window into healthcare professions to report on the preparedness and realities of those closest to the frontlines. For a watchful, weary, often confused public eager for insights and real perspectives, not spin, the InCrowd COVID-19 Tracking Series reached well beyond healthcare industry influence, to inform national priorities with real-time data and ensure the voice of the clinician is heard.”
Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
About InCrowd
InCrowd, an Apollo Intelligence brand, serves more than 500 life-sciences brands and meets clients precisely where they are on the market research continuum—offering do-it-yourself tools, collaborative, or full-service capabilities with our healthcare industry consultants, all while leveraging InCrowd’s technology insights platform and quality and compliance controls. With access to a 1.8 million-member "Crowd" of healthcare professionals worldwide, reached in 20 different languages, InCrowd delivers market insights professionals high-quality, trusted data to make informed, timely business decisions.
