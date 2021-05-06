Create an Adaptive Strategy through Scenario Planning

The TCU Neeley School of Business Graduate Program and 2THEDGE have developed an immersive 3-Day program to gain hands-on experience with Scenario Planning

This workshop exemplifies how The Neeley School of Business unleashes human potential with leadership at the core and innovation in our spirit by fostering collaboration between industry and students” — Ed Riefenstahl, Director, Experiential Learning, Neeley School of Business

FORT WORTH , TX, UNITED STAES OF AMERICA , May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The days of business administration have been displaced by constant digital transformation shaped by emerging trends that organizations must harness to create sustained competitive advantage. Business leaders must be able to continually identify, understand, apply, and act on a wide range of business, geo-political, consumer and technology trends.

Continuous Learning, Creative Thinking and Enhanced Leadership skills will differentiate business leaders who possess the foundational insights in business process, finance, and operations. This new class of Leaders must strive to achieve and sustain their knowledge across a substantial number of subjects and draw on complex bodies of knowledge to solve business problems or seize emerging opportunities.

How do organizations harness digital disruption in today's chaotic and hyper-competitive landscape?

The TCU Neeley School of Business Graduate Program (MBA and MS programs) and 2THEDGE have jointly developed a 3-day immersive innovative program focused on Creating and Adaptive Strategy that enables organizations to harness disruption to achieve sustained competitive advantage.

The Program will blend a diverse range of industry thought leaders and graduate students to develop insights into dynamic markets, emerging trends and industry disruption. The combination of the Neeley School's world class insights into business and leadership with 2THEDGE Strategic Foresight methodology and insights gathered from conducting over 400 Emerging Technology Projects provides participants a diverse vantage point to understand the intersection of emerging trends that create both risks and opportunities.

The initial 3 Day Session (May 11 through May 13, 2021) will focus on the core tenants of 2THEDGE's Scenario Planning through a combination of interactive workshops and small group session that will feature world-class participation from industry experts in healthcare.