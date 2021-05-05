Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 457 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,968 in the last 365 days.

2021-05-05 15:13:37.357 Sedalia Man's Lunch Purchase Turns Into $50,000 Scratchers Prize

2021-05-05 15:13:37.357

Story Photo

Bryan Schnakenberg of Sedalia was having lunch with his wife when he decided to scratch off his Missouri Lottery “Gold Mine” ticket. 

“We were sitting in my truck, and I scratched it off and just started shaking!” Schnakenberg said.

He had won one of the game’s top prizes of $50,000 on the ticket he purchased at Casey’s General Store, 3050 S. Limit Ave. in Sedalia, and he was in disbelief.

“I double checked it. She double checked it. We even ran in and scanned it at the store,” he shared. “We couldn’t believe it!” 

Gold Mine” is a $3 game with more than $4.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including another three $50,000 top prizes.

In FY20, players in Pettis County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $767,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $2.6 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.  

You just read:

2021-05-05 15:13:37.357 Sedalia Man's Lunch Purchase Turns Into $50,000 Scratchers Prize

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.