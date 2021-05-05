2021-05-05 15:13:37.357 Sedalia Man's Lunch Purchase Turns Into $50,000 Scratchers Prize

2021-05-05 15:13:37.357

Bryan Schnakenberg of Sedalia was having lunch with his wife when he decided to scratch off his Missouri Lottery “Gold Mine” ticket.

“We were sitting in my truck, and I scratched it off and just started shaking!” Schnakenberg said.

He had won one of the game’s top prizes of $50,000 on the ticket he purchased at Casey’s General Store, 3050 S. Limit Ave. in Sedalia, and he was in disbelief.

“I double checked it. She double checked it. We even ran in and scanned it at the store,” he shared. “We couldn’t believe it!”

“Gold Mine” is a $3 game with more than $4.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including another three $50,000 top prizes.

In FY20, players in Pettis County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $767,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $2.6 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.