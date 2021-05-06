Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 454 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,967 in the last 365 days.

Representative Lopez Passes Legislation to Illuminate Environmental Misconduct

member image

Representative Lopez Passes Legislation to Illuminate Environmental Misconduct  print page

by: Rep. Lopez, Ray
05/06/2021

Austin, TX - Representative Ray Lopez of Bexar County passed House Bill 355 (HB 355) out of the Texas House of Representatives this week. HB 355 would require the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to issue a notification to members of the Texas Legislature when an administrative penalty is assessed to an entity within their district, notifying the legislators of environmental infractions. Joint Authors include Representative Penny Morales Shaw of Harris County and Representative Ron Reynolds of Fort Bend County.

"TCEQ already plays a vital role in the health and safety of millions of Texans. Yet, this agency is limited in the recourse it is able to take against actors that violate environmental laws. It is vital that legislators be informed about anything that could potentially harm their neighborhood, constituents, and their families" said Representative Lopez. "This bill would be immensely beneficial in the effort to hold accountable entities that engage in environmentally risky practices."

HB 355 would not add or change any existing fines, nor would it alter the severity of any existing penalties. Instead, it would simply require TCEQ to notify State Legislators with violations of environmental regulations that occur in their districts. This will make it easier for lawmakers to conduct oversight and make any relevant regulatory changes if necessary. HB 355 is Rep. Lopez's third bill to be voted out of the Texas House of Representatives onto the Senate for consideration. Senator Carol Alvarado of Harris County will be the Senate sponsor.

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E1.406

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0669

(512) 463-5074 Fax

5309 Wurzbach Road, Suite 200-9

San Antonio, Texas 78238

(210) 684-5419

You just read:

Representative Lopez Passes Legislation to Illuminate Environmental Misconduct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.