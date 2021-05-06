Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash In Howard County

Maryland State Police News Release

(LAUREL, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday evening in Howard County.

At about 7:05 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Waterloo Barrack, who had been on the scene of another crash nearby, responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on I-95 North near Gorman Road in Laurel, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, a Hyundai Accent, being driven by Candy Noonan, 73, of Germantown Maryland, drove in front of a tractor-trailer and struck the front right side of the vehicle.

Noonan exited her vehicle, while still in the road, to speak with the tractor-trailer driver. According to a preliminary investigation, Noonan failed to put her vehicle in park and it began to drift driverless toward the center median of the roadway. Noonan attempted to retrieve her vehicle as the tractor-trailer driver was attempting to move his vehicle onto the left shoulder. The driver failed to see Noonan, who was struck by the tractor-trailer. She was declared deceased at the scene. 

I-95 North at the scene of the crash was closed until about 9:15 p.m. The Maryland State Police Crash Team continues to investigate the incident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

                                                                         ###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

