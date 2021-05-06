Protect and Serve: Law Enforcement Responds to New Challenges
Sheriff Mikesell joined the Truth & Liberty livecast with Andrew Wommack and Richard Harris to discuss a number of issues, including the recent challenges facing local law enforcement.
Your law enforcement officers have to have your support
People have to get involved in their communities and they have to get involved in the politics.”WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Defund the Police” movement has gained widespread exposure due to negative news media reports and as a result is causing serious effects on communities, according to Teller County, Colorado, Sheriff Jason Mikesell.
According to Sheriff Mikesell, reports show enforcement officers leaving departments in droves.
“The less law enforcement out there protecting your rights, you’re losing your freedom,” said the sheriff.
“Those men and women are putting their lives on the line for people that are now saying, ‘We’re not going to fund you, we’re not going to support you, we’re not going to help you,’” he said. “‘In fact, we’re going to come after you, we’re going to terrorize you, we’re going to put you in the national media.’”
Through their Monday livecasts with distinguished and topical guests like Sheriff Mikesell, the Truth & Liberty Coalition is working to equip people to stand for Christian values on principles in the culture.
“Educating people of faith to engage in public affairs is important for maintaining biblical values in our society,” said Richard Harris, executive director, Truth & Liberty Coalition.
Mikesell said the response from some public officials has been to limit the effectiveness of police departments. Cities that are defunding law enforcement are seeing their downtown areas destroyed because officers are restricted from policing.
“Your law enforcement officers have to have your support,” said Sheriff Mikesell “Most of the administrations in those police departments work for a city council or city administrator. And the police chiefs don’t have the right to say, ‘No.’”
Sheriff Mikesell also discussed effects of the border crisis on the community. Over the years, Sheriff Mikesell and deputies have worked to eliminate drug cartels from Teller County. A number of the cartel participants were identified as illegal aliens. According to the sheriff, open borders will allow those same cartels “to push things across the border quicker, faster, easier.”
“People have to get involved in their communities and they have to get involved in the politics,” said Mikesell. “I know nobody wants to get involved in politics – I never wanted to get involved in politics – but it is the only way to change your country and save it.”
“We find often that Christians don’t know where to start,” said Harris. “Our goal is to educate audiences and connect with resources and groups across the nation to help them impact their own spheres of influence.”
About the Truth & Liberty Coalition:
Established in 2019 by Andrew Wommack, founder of Andrew Wommack Ministries, and other Christian leaders, the Truth & Liberty Coalition offers a variety of programs, tools and resources to be able to focus on conservatism in the United States. Visit the Truth & Liberty website for great practical resources for standing for truth in the public square and learn about becoming a member.
About Andrew Wommack:
Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. He and other Christian leaders established the Truth & Liberty Coalition to educate, unify, and mobilize believers in Jesus Christ to affect the reformation of nations through the seven mountains of cultural influence. Since 1968, he has taught God’s Word with clarity and simplicity, emphasizing the unconditional love and grace of God. His vision is to spread the Gospel as far and deep as possible through his daily Gospel Truth television and radio programs, broadcast nationally and internationally, as well as through GospelTruth.TV, his internet television network.
About Executive Director Richard Harris:
Richard Harris graduated from the Charis Bible College School of Ministry in 2015. Before coming to Charis, he earned a degree in political science from Oklahoma State University in 1987, and a Juris Doctorate degree from Cornell Law School in 1994, magna cum laude. He practiced law at all levels of state and federal courts for 20 years, including a case before the United States Supreme Court. Richard served for several years as the legal counsel for the Oklahoma Conservative Political Action Committee.
