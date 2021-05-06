Traffic Signal Outage in Shamokin Dam, Snyder County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 11/15 northbound and southbound are advised that the traffic signals between Park Road and Monroe Market Place in Shamokin Dam, Monroe Township, Snyder County, are not working due to a power outage.

The traffic signal outage will likely impact cross traffic in this area. Fire police are currently on scene assisting with traffic management.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution through the area.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov