Strategist and comedian Lori Hamilton overcame adversity and now shares life lessons learned

Lori Hamilton, Strategist, Performer Lori Hamilton's Hardship into Happiness Prosperity Productions

Using comedy, positivity, and insight to help others overcome their hardships

Mum called me ‘the child who ruined my life' and took a vacation to Hawaii with the money my pain-killer-addicted Dad left me for college fees. So, it seemed pretty clear I was on my own.” — Lori Hamilton

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lori Hamilton spent the first part of her life managing and overcoming significant difficulties. As the child of dysfunctional parents, Hamilton had to learn early on, how to navigate life alone. Her life has been filled with personal tragedies, lousy lovers, and professional mishaps.“Mum called me ‘the child who ruined my life' and took a vacation to Hawaii with the money my pain-killer-addicted Dad left me for college fees. So, it seemed pretty clear I was on my own," says HamiltonOver the years, she has learned many lessons about herself and the world. She has taken all of the pain, fear, and anger and used it to transform her life from the child who “ruined her mother’s life,” into a successful entrepreneur, business owner, comedian, and strategist. Not only has Hamilton created and produced multiple award-winning comedic short films, she is also the founder and CEO of a multinational research company, Prosperity Productions , which has generated over $1 billion in incremental income for their clients, won 37 awards for creative and marketing excellence, including multiple Best of Show Awards – Addy, Amy, Effie, Clio, as well as the coveted Burke Award for marketing communications excellence from Johnson & Johnson.As Hamilton has built this professional success, she has prioritized sharing her skills, talents, and insights with others. From using her comedy to spread positive messages of acceptance and kindness, to creating and sharing guides full of advice and resources on managing mental health, she is doing the work to build other creatives and leaders up. She is dedicated to helping others not just understand themselves, but learn how to love themselves and each other as well.Hamilton has spent years turning her hardships into success and she wants to inspire others to find the strength to do the same. She recently wrote about Turning Hardship into Happiness. About Lori:As Founder and President of Prosperity Productions, Hamilton has worked as a marketing strategist, researcher, and creative consultant for more than 20 years. Her work has generated over $3 billion in incremental business for clients ranging from Fortune 500 companies to startups. Having worked across a wide range of categories and industries, her clients include Google, ConAgra, Intuit, Rubbermaid, Deloitte Consulting, CitiBank, MetLife, Accenture, Herman Miller, USG, Russell Athletic, Blue Diamond, Johnson Controls, Microsoft, Garanimals, Carter’s/Oshkosh, United Technologies, The Home Depot, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Novartis. Lori holds a B.A. in Linguistics from UCLA and has won 43 awards for creative and marketing excellence, including five Best of Shows and a Clio. Lori has taught Insights and Innovation at Columbia University’s Master’s Degree Program in Strategic Communications, NYU Business School, Pace University.

Anyone Can Be Your Mentor