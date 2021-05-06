High Falls Hemp NY Expands CBD Line With Four New Products
The Hudson Valley-based brand makes all of its products with the purest hemp-derived ingredients.HIGH FALLS , NEW YORK , USA, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High Falls Hemp NY recently announced the launch of four new additions to their hemp-derived CBD product line. Each of the high-quality tinctures is formulated to address a common wellness issue such as relief from discomfort and inflammation, support for uninterrupted sleep, and promote calm from stress. Details for each of the four new products are below:
Full Spectrum CBD Mobility Tincture with CBG
A proprietary blend of locally grown in the USA, CBG and CBD, Arnica and a proprietary terpene, the Full Spectrum CBD Mobility Tincture is a natural solution for muscle, joint, and whole-body relief. The Mobility tincture is one of the fastest-acting concentrated liquids to provide strong relief for sore muscles and joints, back or hip discomfort and stiff neck relief, and acts as a powerful anti-inflammatory to help with inflammation, stiffness, swelling, redness and discomfort. Available in full size (30mL) and mini size (15mL). All our new products introduce new cannabinoids into our tinctures, CBG and CBN. (see story posted online about these)
Full Spectrum CBD Calm Tincture
Designed to ease the mind and body, a Full Spectrum CBD tincture that will surely “bring the calm on”. A powerful and potent stress relief solution. The full spectrum CBD tincture is formulated with a proprietary blend of calming ingredients: Botanical Terpenes, Bergamot, Lavender, and Copaiba, combined with locally-grown CBD. The targeted formula helps ease the tension, strain, and mental and physical fatigue that comes with stress. Available in full size (30mL) and mini size (15mL).
Full Spectrum CBD Sleep Tincture with CBN
The High Falls Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Sleep Tincture is our “Good Night Sleep Tight” tincture that will help you relax before bed, support an uninterrupted night’s sleep, and have you bright-eyed and ready to take on the next day without the psychoactive effects of narcotics. This full spectrum CBD tincture is formulated with a proprietary blend of CBN, CBD, botanical derived Terpenes, Chamomile and Lemon Balm to help you sleep well and awaken refreshed. Available in full size (30mL) and mini size (15mL).
Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture (THC Free)
The Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture offers all the benefits of CBD without the THC. The simple and clean formula uses a potent broad spectrum hemp extract without any THC and creates a soothing and calming feeling that promotes focus, alleviates discomfort, and relieves stress. The premium formula can be taken by mouth or added to beverages, baked treats, and food. Available in 1500mg full size (30mL).
Every product batch is tested by independent labs and has full panel lab reports easily accessible on the High Falls Hemp NY website or accessed through the QR code on the product’s label. Proudly grown in the USA, vegan, gluten free, no GMO’s, and cruelty free.
About High Falls Hemp NY:
High Falls Hemp operates with a distinct “seed to soul” philosophy that originates from their family-owned farm in Upstate New York or their licensed partner farms in the USA and drives their mission to craft the highest quality hemp-derived CBD products. They are licensed to grow hemp for high CBD content by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets.
