SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles is Investigating GoodRx Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Shareholders

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles is Investigating GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) on Behalf of Shareholders
GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)
The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles, who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 20 years, is investigating GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) on behalf of shareholders to determine whether certain GoodRx officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and breached their fiduciary duties to the Company. GoodRx is a holding company that owns and operates a U.S. consumer-focused digital healthcare platform.
GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) Misled Shareholders Regarding its Business Prospects
According to a class action complaint filed against GoodRx, Defendants timed the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") to happen just before Amazon.com, Inc. announced its online pharmaceutical business that would compete with GoodRx, which maximized the amount of money the selling stockholders could raise in the IPO and artificially inflated GoodRx's stock price. The GoodRx class action lawsuit was commenced on December 18, 2020 in the Central District of California and is captioned Terenzini v. GoodRx Holdings, Inc., No. 20-cv-11444.
GoodRx closed its IPO on September 25, 2020, selling 39.8 million shares for $33 per share, generating over $1.3 billion in gross offering proceeds. In its Registration Statement, GoodRx touted its successes in growing market share and stated that it is "a market leader with a significant scale and brand advantage over our competitors. Our growth accelerates self-reinforcing network effects that further strengthen our competitive position." However, at the time these statements were made, defendants knew that Amazon was about to enter the online prescription medication ordering and fulfillment business because of the Company's close relationship with Amazon and reliance on Amazon Web Services to support the Company's platform. On November 17, 2020, Amazon announced two new pharmacy offerings, which would compete directly with GoodRx's platform. On this news, GoodRx's stock declined 23%, erasing more than $4 billion of the Company's market capitalization.
If you purchased GoodRx securities, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, at 615-587-7384, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number shares owned.
