Shanghai Cooperation Organization Demonstration Zone facilitates high-quality development of Qingdao
Qingdao is seeing high-quality economic development with a demonstration zone for SCO local economic and trade cooperation set up in the city.FONTANA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qingdao, which was colonized by imperialism in time of war, is now seeing high-quality economic development with a demonstration zone for China-Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) local economic and trade cooperation set up in the city.
The coastal city in east China's Shandong Province was once colonized by Germany and Japan during the period from the late 1800s to the early 1900s. To defend national sovereignty, the Chinese people made untold sacrifices to have Qingdao back.
Having left that part of history far behind and entered the new era, the city is one a fast track of development, with various national industrial parks being set up along expressways to facilitate high-quality economic growth, including the SCO demonstration zone and the Qingdao Area of Shandong Free Trade Zone.
The SCO Qingdao Summit held in June 2018 reached a series of consensuses and significant results. One of the important economic and trade outcomes was the decision to set up a demonstration zone in Qingdao for economic and trade cooperation. This has since enabled the city to deeply integrate into the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative and deepen the comprehensive opening up to the rest of the world.
The demonstration zone is now regularly operating 20 domestic and international freight train lines, with 11 newly opened "Qilu" Eurasian freight lines since last year linking Qingdao and more than 30 cities in SCO countries. Compared with normal freight lines, the special lines to SCO countries can save about 10 to 15 percent of the transportation time.
Taking advantage of the demonstration zone, the 2021 SCO Expo was held from Monday to Wednesday in Jiaozhou City, a county-level city under the jurisdiction of Qingdao, attracting more than 400 domestic and international enterprises to participate.
The rapid economic development is inseparable from a well-developed transportation network. Qingdao, which had no operating expressway line in 1993, now has built more than 860 kilometers of expressways opening to traffic by the end of 2020.
Qingdao's economic size has grown exponentially. The city's economic aggregate was more than 37 billion yuan (about 5.7 billion U.S. dollars) in 1993, while the number rose to 1.24 trillion yuan by the end of 2020, about 33 times that in 1993.
Qingdao has long maintained its fighting spirit cultivated since it started to free itself from the shackles of imperialism in 1919. The student-led May Fourth Movement erupted to overthrow the old society and promote new ideas, including science, democracy.
In commemoration of the movement, Qingdao established a square and named it May Fourth Square, in which a 30-meter-tall sculpture was erected. Named "the Wind of May," the sculpture has a spiraling shape to symbolize the wind and a fiery red color. It embodies patriotism and powerful national strength.
Qingdao holds a series of activities to commemorate the May Fourth Movement on May 4 every year in the May Fourth Square.
