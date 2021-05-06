R4G Sponsors LA Mom to Write Story About Sweet Nicole Borota NJ Mom Entrepreneur
Nicole worked as an architect for 15 years, has a keen eye for design that she has brought to her cookie company #jerseycookiegirl www.JerseyCookieGirl.com
LA staffing agency, Recruiting for Good sponsors a "Celebrating Mom Entrepreneurs" interview by Susan Love Loughmiller of positive role model, Nicole Borota.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We're grateful for Susan's story about Jersey Cookie Girl Founder, Nicole Borota, because it inspires positive values. Nicole is a talented, passionate leader and role model."
About
Nicole Borota's story is written by Susan Love Loughmiller, a longtime activist who lives on the Westside of Los Angeles in Marina del Rey. Susan is a former journalist who has worked for numerous non-profits. Susan also worked with Carlos Cymerman at Our Moms Work, a personal community service for moms. www.OurMomsWork.org
One More Reason to Love Jersey Cookie Girl…My name is Nicole Borota. Previously I was an architectural designer, but now I express myself through the edible art of “cookies.” I personalize the cookie making experience and love collaborating; I co-create cookies from a person’s thoughts and words. The sweet results are very exhilarating and fulfilling. www.JerseyCookieGirl.com
Created By Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos, and Inspired By Nicole Borota, Girls See the World for Good is a fun and meaningful creative contest for girls who love to design what tomorrow's cities will look like. Winning entries have an opportunity to design their own cookies with Nicole Borota, owner of Jersey Cookie Girl. And Recruiting for Good will sponsor a cookie party for friends and family to celebrate the winning designer.
www.Girls-SeetheWorldforGood.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering, and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
