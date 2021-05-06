COLORpockit™ features Moms who are artists in celebration of Mother's Day

COLORpockit is Made In The USA COLORpockit™ is a portable coloring system with a lightweight, durable, high-quality plastic case containing 12 coloring postcards, 12 double-sided colored pencils, and a built-in sharpener. COLORpockit is available in five colors

COLORpockit™ is the intersection of self-care, relaxation, and creativity. The gift of peace and quiet every Mom craves.

I wanted to ensure art created by artists, both freehand and computer-drawn, sparks joy. I also wanted our artists to be partners in our success and share in the profit from the sales of their work.” — Dalaine Bartelme, Chief Colorist, COLORpockit

FORT COLLINS, CO, USA, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COLORpockit™ is proud to license art from six artists who are also Moms. The artists creating coloring decks are valuable team members, and their work is enjoyed by many. Introducing our artists:

• Ana Araujo

• Dalaine Bartelme

• Dani Bondurant

• Arpita Choudhury

• Mary Lu Lovett

• Heather Maurice Stirnweis

COLORpockit™ was conceived by Dalaine Bartelme, a Mom who is also a coloring enthusiast. “I wanted to make sure art created by artists, both freehand and computer-drawn, sparks joy,” said Bartelme, ”I also wanted our artists to be partners in our success and share in the profit from the sales of their work. Encouraging artists to approach us with ideas for new coloring decks is a priority so our customers will always have a fresh supply of fun subjects to color and create.”

Two of our artists shared thoughts on the power of creativity as a Mom, and an artist. Mary Lu Lovett shares, "Mother’s Day is upon us. My mom was a quilter and a fine craftsperson. So I got to witness the creative process and play along. Moreover, I am my mother’s daughter; hence I became an art teacher and love to paint. So my daughters also received the art genes. My youngest creative daughter loves to paint and shares her talents with her daughter, Lily. My oldest daughter is an artist and graphic designer. Her daughter Lucita is constantly creating. The critical ingredient to cultivate the art gene is a willing mom, creative space with lots of art supplies."

Ana Araujo added, "As a mother, I have always lived a creative life. My kids’ teachers wanted me to be the “room mom”. Birthday parties and holidays were off the hook! I remember one time I was immersed in drawing designs for a rubber stamp company; the kids came into the studio, “Mom, are you going to cook dinner?” I had lost track of time. Art can do that to you. Flash forward, my granddaughter, Madison (7 years old), is my creative muse. She loves crafting of all kinds, just like her Nana. She is a big fan of my fairy art, and we colored them together. During the pandemic, I became the Fairy Grandmother of my neighborhood. Painting fairy doors for neighboring trees. Sharing the joy of creativity with others. It became so popular that I provided wood fairy doors to children and families to paint. We now have over 40 fairy doors in the neighborhood."

Moms are creative, and many love to color. Encouraging creativity through adult coloring offers a screen-free activity, as well as a connection point with distant friends and family by coloring and sending postcards from the COLORpockit™ library of nearly seventy coloring decks created by talented artists. There’s something for everyone with original decks featuring patterns, nature, characters, and holiday themes. COLORpockit™ decks can also be custom-created for specific curriculums, causes, and markets. In addition, each artist earns a commission on sales from their original art deck.

Most Moms are balancing a tight wire – from managing a household to jobs outside the home to chief chauffeur for everyone’s needs, and sometimes more… So where is peace and quiet in her day? It is in the palm of her hand when COLORpockit™ is in the picture! Female adult coloring enthusiasts, an established market with a healthy sales pattern, and repeat purchasing to support their hobbies are a growing retail segment. COLORpockit™ fills a clear and unmet need/gap in the marketplace for an all-in-one portable coloring kit for travel, relaxing activities, and social events.

COLORpockit™, designed and manufactured in the U.S.A., makes portable coloring kits for both children and adults, providing a creative outlet and relaxing activity for both you and your kids. COLORpockit™ kits include a food-safe plastic case that acts as a lap desk, 4x6 coloring postcards, custom double-sided colored pencils (24 colors), and a no-mess, built-in sharpener — all of which fits nicely into a purse, backpack, or glovebox.

COLORpockit™ ™ is available nationally for consumers in gift stores, Walmart.com, Amazon, and soon, another major national outlet. Retailers can find us on Faire.com as well.

ABOUT COLORpockit™

COLORpockit™ is a portable coloring system with a lightweight, durable, high-quality food-grade plastic case containing 12 coloring postcards, 12 double-sided colored pencils, and a built-in sharpener. COLORpockit™ has built a strong following of repeat customers and engaged community members via social media.

COLORpockit™ is a perfect gift. COLORpockit™ works as a lap desk securely holding the art with a sliding lid, removable pencil drawer, card storage, and shavings compartment. In addition, COLORpockit™ ™ offers over 70 custom refill art decks. COLORpockit™ ™ inspires creativity, relaxation, and sharing amongst family and friends.

COLORpockit™ was conceived, designed, and Made in the U.S.A.

COLORpockit Introduction with Dalaine Bartelme, Chief Colorist