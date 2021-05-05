Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Boise Angler Sets Rod/Reel Carp Record

Henry Charlier of Boise, Idaho on hoists a 34.0-pound Common Carp caught from the Snake River below CJ Strike Reservoir. The large carp was big enough to land a new rod/reel certified weight state record. 

 

Congratulations to Henry Charlier of Boise on landing a 34-pound Common Carp from the Snake River. Henry wrangled the lunker carp while fishing the stretch below CJ Strike Reservoir on May 3, 2021. The fish beats the previously-held record of 30.4 pounds, set by Alexander Veenstra last December.  As an avid angler, Henry enjoys the challenge of chasing big carp, which can be very challenging to catch on conventional tackle. 

Most of the Idaho's record carp have typically been landed using archery (bow fishing) equipment. In 2016, Idaho Fish and Game separated the archery records, opening the door for new rod/reel records for carp, suckers and other non-game species. While carp are an extremely poplar sport fish in Europe, carp fishing in the US has been slow to catch on. Common Carp reach huge sizes, fight hard and are challenging to catch, making them a favorite among anglers willing to learn how to hook them.  

Common Carp are native to Asia, but were introduced to Europe somewhere in the 12th -13th century, where they were widely domesticated and farmed for food. Historical accounts suggest carp were imported to the US from Germany somewhere around 1877. They were soon brought to Idaho to be cultured as a food source, and have since spread throughout the Snake River system. 

