SL Announces Latest Version of RTView Enterprise with Expanded Support for Monitoring Customization
New features enable users to custom displays and alerts via simple configuration and no programming.
With the addition of the new customization capabilities in version 6.0, our users can more easily demonstrate IT alignment with business priorities.”RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SL, the global leader in the monitoring of custom business applications built on messaging and integration middleware, today announced the availability of RTView Enterprise version 6.0 with expanded support for monitoring and alerting customization.
— Andy Hall, CEO of SL Corporation
RTView is a non-intrusive, low ownership cost, and predominantly agentless monitoring system that provides unique visibility into messaging and integration middleware and the applications and services built on them.
“Users can now blend information about availability and performance with business KPIs and identify patterns that are more useful to the business, said Andy Hall, CEO of SL Corporation. “With the addition of the new customization capabilities in version 6.0, our users can more easily demonstrate IT alignment with business priorities.”
Custom Monitoring and Alerting
Some of the new capabilities include enhancements to the Custom Display Designer announced in the previous product release. Users are able to quickly create and share custom and views of application and infrastructure performance for different audiences including application and service support teams owners. Displays are configured with an easy to use user interface without programming.
A new Custom Alert Designer enables users to configure custom alerts via an easy-to-use drag and drop UI. Administrators can quickly create and deploy custom alerts that behave like built-in alerts in the Alert Administration page, all with just a few clicks and with no programming.
RTView Enterprise now supports InfluxDB as a standard method for importing data into RTView. This means RTView users can now take advantage of more than 200 Influx connectors to popular systems and configure custom displays and alerts for these systems from Influx data via a simple UI.
Solace PubSub+ Monitoring
Enhanced support for Customization with the addition of Custom Alert Designer. Users can now create custom displays and alerts via a simple UI without having to do any programming.
Addition of sparklines to Solace solution package summary displays to aid in understanding of critical performance and availability metrics
Update of Ingress/Egress terminology to Incoming/Outgoing messages
Enhance StatsPump and statsds to handle removal of broker connections
For more information on what’s new in RTView Enterprise 6.0, view the blog post: RTView Enterprise 6.0 Featured Product Updates
About SL:
SL is a California-based software company that develops real-time monitoring, visualization and diagnostic software for Global 1000 and mid-market companies whose businesses depend on complex, high-performance applications. The company has deep expertise in the monitoring of custom, distributed applications running in heterogeneous middleware environments and provides packaged monitoring and visualization solutions for leading platforms including Solace, Kafka, TIBCO, and SoftwareAG.
Anne Vincent
SL RTView
+1 514-665-6793
avincent@rtview.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn