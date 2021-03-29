Assima Named in the 2021 CRN® Partner Program Guide

Assima, the global leader in digital adoption and systems training solutions, is being acknowledged by CRN® in its 2021 Partner Program Guide.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, March 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Assima , the global leader in digital adoption and systems training solutions, is being acknowledged by CRN , a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2021 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide provides a conclusive list of the most distinguished partner programs from leading technology companies that provide products and services through the IT Channel.Given the importance of IT vendor channel programs, each year CRN develops its Partner Program Guide to provide the channel community with a detailed look at the partner programs offered by IT manufacturers, software developers, service companies, and distributors. Vendors are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.“We’re pleased to stand among the most rewarding partner programs in the elite CRN community,” said Michael Connolly, VP of global channel and sales at Assima. “This recognition is a result of the unique ability of our solutions to deliver high-impact learning experiences and drive business outcomes, the strong demand for tools to build a digitally fit workforce, and our unmatched commitment to mutual growth with innovative partners around the world.”The Assima Partner Program is an ecosystem of system integrators, software vendors, IT and L&D consultants. It was designed to empower channel partners with a competitive edge through its powerful solution to drive user adoption at scale and to create long-term value for its shared customer base.Assima offers a complete product suite to drive digital transformation and empower employees with hands-on experience, including its Simulation Authoring Tool powered by its patented cloning technology and Assima Digital Adoption Platform. Since 2002, the company has helped Fortune 1000 companies around the world onboard users faster, improve learning outcomes and reduce training costs."Our mission is to help our clients achieve their digital transformation goals. Assima provides us the best in class technology we need to meet the evolving systems training needs of our clients and create measurable results,” said Doug Teachey, Director of Training Services at Information Services Group (ISG).“As innovation continues to fuel the speed and intricacy of technology, solution providers need partners that can keep up and support their developing business.” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s 2021 Partner Program Guide gives insight into the strengths of each organization’s program to recognize those that continually support and push positive change inside the IT channel.”The 2021 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.© 2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.The Channel Company Contact:Jennifer HoganThe Channel Companyjhogan@thechannelcompany.comAbout AssimaAssima is a leader in digital adoption for Fortune 1000 companies. Its patented authoring tool is the most efficient way to create and maintain hyper-realistic simulations for software training. Its clients can also help end-users get answers on-the-job, prevent mistakes, and work at peak efficiency every day via Assima Digital Adoption Platform.Assima is trusted by 15 of the top 20 banks, leading enterprises in 12 industries, and some of the world's largest hospital networks to empower employees with hands-on experience so they can grow revenue, delight customers, and maximize value out of their technology investments.

For more than 12 years, Assima and its partners have been empowering organizations with high-impact systems training. Learn more at assima.net/partners