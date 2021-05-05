2021-05-05 14:03:59.75 Cape Girardeau Man Wins $100,000 Scratchers Prize

2021-05-05 14:03:59.75

Roger Larry of Cape Girardeau won a $100,000 prize on a Missouri Lottery “Triple Cash Crossword” Scratchers ticket. The winning ticket, purchased at Jerry’s Quik Shoppe, 641 E. Elm St. in Marston, held one of seven top prizes offered in the game.

“Triple Cash Crossword” is a $5 Scratchers ticket that started in November. It features more than $4.8 million in unclaimed prizes, including another two top prizes of $100,000 and one prize of $30,000.

In FY20, players in New Madrid County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $3.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $390,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $303,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.