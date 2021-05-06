Avaamo expands Leadership Team Given Rapid growth with Strategic Hires
EINPresswire.com/ -- Avaamo, the leading provider of conversational AI technology announced the appointment of Christian Nall as Vice President of World Wide Sales and Channels and welcomes Kyle Kendall as Vice President of Customer Success. Both executives bring deep leadership experience in their respective fields to further position the company for success as it continues its growth after a year of doubling revenues and now being deployed in 40+ countries
Christian Nall brings over 25 years of experience from successful stints running World Wide sales and scaling technology companies to $100M in revenue. Previously he was EVP of Field Operations at Composite Software, Proofpoint, and most recently at Mirantis as well “ I am excited to join Avaamo to scale growth and leverage the award-winning technology to multiple vertical segments and channels” said Nall. “I look forward to leveraging the current momentum and success to expand and scale a world-class Go-to-Market team.
Kyle Kendal has spent two decades building high-performing customer success teams. As Vice President of Customer Success, Kendall is responsible for implementing customer success programs that will nurture customer relationships at scale and drive product adoption. Kendall comes to Avaamo after running Customer Success teams at Uniphore, Oracle, and BEA, where he built and scaled global teams to manage the post-sale customer lifecycle. “I am excited by the technology and the roster of leading customers Avaamo has secured Avaamo solutions,” said Kendall. “I look forward to contributing to the growth of the company and expanding our customer footprint”
“Christian Nall and Kyle Kendall are seasoned operators with stellar track records,” said Ram Menon, Co-founder and CEO of Avaamo. “I look forward to them leading the sales and customer success teams to the next level as we execute on the aggressive growth milestones, we’ve set for the company,”
About Avaamo
Avaamo is an omnichannel conversational AI platform that allows global enterprises to deliver exceptional experiences to customers, employees, and partners. Avaamo's patented artificial intelligence technology across a broad area of neural networks, speech synthesis, and deep learning, automates conversations in large enterprises including healthcare, telecom, financial services, education, retail, insurance, and many more industries. It also automates vertical-specific interactions for HR, IT service desk, supply chain, and more. Avaamo automates billions of interactions annually, in over 30 languages, and integrates with 150 of the most common business applications used in the enterprise today. www.avaamo.ai
Prachi Pandey
Christian Nall brings over 25 years of experience from successful stints running World Wide sales and scaling technology companies to $100M in revenue. Previously he was EVP of Field Operations at Composite Software, Proofpoint, and most recently at Mirantis as well “ I am excited to join Avaamo to scale growth and leverage the award-winning technology to multiple vertical segments and channels” said Nall. “I look forward to leveraging the current momentum and success to expand and scale a world-class Go-to-Market team.
Kyle Kendal has spent two decades building high-performing customer success teams. As Vice President of Customer Success, Kendall is responsible for implementing customer success programs that will nurture customer relationships at scale and drive product adoption. Kendall comes to Avaamo after running Customer Success teams at Uniphore, Oracle, and BEA, where he built and scaled global teams to manage the post-sale customer lifecycle. “I am excited by the technology and the roster of leading customers Avaamo has secured Avaamo solutions,” said Kendall. “I look forward to contributing to the growth of the company and expanding our customer footprint”
“Christian Nall and Kyle Kendall are seasoned operators with stellar track records,” said Ram Menon, Co-founder and CEO of Avaamo. “I look forward to them leading the sales and customer success teams to the next level as we execute on the aggressive growth milestones, we’ve set for the company,”
About Avaamo
Avaamo is an omnichannel conversational AI platform that allows global enterprises to deliver exceptional experiences to customers, employees, and partners. Avaamo's patented artificial intelligence technology across a broad area of neural networks, speech synthesis, and deep learning, automates conversations in large enterprises including healthcare, telecom, financial services, education, retail, insurance, and many more industries. It also automates vertical-specific interactions for HR, IT service desk, supply chain, and more. Avaamo automates billions of interactions annually, in over 30 languages, and integrates with 150 of the most common business applications used in the enterprise today. www.avaamo.ai
Prachi Pandey
Avaamo
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn