That’s a wrap! Two-year SR 107 Chehalis River Bridge rehabilitation project complete

Tina Werner, communications, 360-704-3270

MONTESANO – There is good news for Grays Harbor county travelers between Montesano and Raymond. This week, contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation reopened the State Route 107 Chehalis River Bridge to two-way travel.

The bridge has been under an extensive rehabilitation project since 2019 to preserve the crossing. A temporary signal has alternated travelers across the bridge while work was underway.

On Wednesday, May 5, Doolittle Construction, LLC crews finished final paving and guardrail installation. Crews have minor site cleanup items to tend to that will not affect travelers.

“We want to thank people for their patience as we worked to restore the 1958 crossing,” said WSDOT Project Engineer Karen Boone. “This work reduces maintenance frequency and costs to taxpayers by replacing the deteriorated timber pilings and protects the steel structure against corrosion.”

Grays Harbor county travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates. Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app and the WSDOT regional Twitter account.

