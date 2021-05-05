2021-05-05 12:21:55.117 $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Oakville

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
A Missouri Lottery player in St. Louis County bought a Mega Millions ticket that is now worth $1 million following Tuesday night’s drawing. The ticket – sold at a Wallis Petroleum Mobil station, located at 6161 Telegraph Road in Oakville – matched all five white-ball numbers drawn to win the “Match 5” million-dollar prize. The winning number combination was 4, 27, 32, 57 and 63. The Mega Ball number drawn was 22.

“If this is your ticket, you can claim your prize by making an appointment at any Missouri Lottery office,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery. “We’re in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Kansas City and Springfield.”

Draw Games winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, they have until Oct. 31.  

The estimated jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is $370 million with a cash value estimated at $254.1 million.

 

