Berks County: Road Closure on PA 737

​County: Berks Municipality: Greenwich Twp. Road name: PA 737/Krumsville Road Between: Sunrise Boulevard and Sutter Road Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces Type of restriction: Daytime Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured during daytime hours (7:00 AM to 3:00 PM) for slope failure repairs. Work is anticipated to last 3 to 5 days.

The passenger vehicle detour for the southern side will be Kohlers Hill Road and Old Route 22. The passenger vehicle detour for the northern side will be Old Route 22, Mill Creek Road, Long Lane Road and US 222. The truck detour will be US 222, Long Lane Road, Mill Creek Road and Old Route 22. Start date: 5/10/21 Est completion date: 5/14/21 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update:

This work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Ronald J. Young, Jr., M.P.A., 610-871-4555 , ronyoung@pa.gov; Sean A. Brown, 610-871-4556 , sebrown@pa.gov.

