Lane Closure Interstate 70 - Buffalo Township Washington County

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of a single lane closure on Interstate 70 between Exit 6 (Claysville) and Exit 11 (Taylorstown) westbound will occur on Monday, May 10 from 9 am to 3 pm.

The lane closure will be in place in to allow crews to perform asphalt repairs.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

