US-41 Chassell culvert replacement starts May 17

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Houghton

HIGHWAY: US-41

CLOSEST TOWN: Chassell

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, May 17, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Friday, Sept. 10, 2021

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $873,000 to replace a culvert on US-41 over an unnamed stream just north of First Street/Lakeshore Drive in Chassell, Houghton County. The project includes rebuilding asphalt roadway, scour countermeasures and pavement markings.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:  The work will require shoulder closures starting May 17. Beginning June 7, one lane will be open in each direction via temporary traffic signals. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of this project.

SAFETY BENEFITS: The project will provide a long-term replacement for a culvert and roadway damaged in the June 2018 Father's Day Flood.

