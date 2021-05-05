Announcing the FY2022 Water Optimization Grant

UDAF’s Water Optimization Program was created during the 2018 General Session (HB 381) to reduce agricultural water diversion or consumptive use while maintaining or improving agriculture production and profitability.
The 2021 Legislative secession added an additional $3,000,000 in funding to the program. All projects must include real-time metering and document water saved. 2021 applications will be open May 5 – June 2, 2021.
