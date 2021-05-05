Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 465 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,194 in the last 365 days.

Announcing the FY2022 Water Optimization Grant

UDAF’s Water Optimization Program was created during the 2018 General Session (HB 381) to reduce agricultural water diversion or consumptive use while maintaining or improving agriculture production and profitability.

The 2021 Legislative secession added an additional $3,000,000 in funding to the program. All projects must include real-time metering and document water saved. 2021 applications will be open May 5 – June 2, 2021.

Click here to learn more and how to apply.

For more information contact Jay Olsen: jayolsen@utah.gov, 801-718-0517.

 

 

You just read:

Announcing the FY2022 Water Optimization Grant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.