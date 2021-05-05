May 5, 2021 - Herring Releases OAG Annual Report

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General Mark Herring Attorney General 202 North Ninth Street Richmond, Virginia 23219 For media inquiries only, contact: Charlotte Gomer, Director of Communication Phone: (804)786-1022 Mobile: (804) 512-2552 Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

~ The Annual Report of the Attorney General for 2020 details the efforts of the Office over the past year ~

RICHMOND (May 5, 2021) – Attorney General Herring has released the Annual Report of the Attorney General for 2020 that details the efforts of the Office of the Attorney General over the past year, including working tirelessly to respond to the COVID-19 crisis, protecting important new gun violence protection laws, transforming Virginia’s handling of sexual and domestic violence, fighting the opioid crisis, protecting Virginia consumers, and protecting the rights and safety of all Virginians.

“I am so incredibly proud of everything my team and I have been able to accomplish over the past year, especially when we were faced with so many unforeseen challenges in 2020,” said Attorney General Herring . “Through our tireless efforts, we have been able to protect Virginians and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic, continue taking on opioid manufacturers and distributors for their role in the opioid crisis, successfully defend Virginia’s new gun violence prevention measures, and protect the rights of all Virginians. I want to thank my hardworking team for their dedication to helping Virginians and I look forward to seeing all that we can accomplish in 2021.”

Below are some of the notable OAG achievements from 2020:

