April 24, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Honors Victims’ Rights Advocates at 7th Annual Unsung Heroes Award Ceremony

Attorney General Miyares Honors Victims’ Rights Advocates at 7th Annual Unsung Heroes Award Ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares today hosted the 7th annual Unsung Heroes Award Ceremony, recognizing Virginians who provide exemplary service and support to victims of crime in Virginia. The Office of the Attorney General established these awards to acknowledge Virginians who dedicate their work to support crime victims with trauma-informed responses in their recovery and healing journey.

“Unsung Heroes wake up each morning, not knowing what horrors or pain the work day could bring, but recognizing that there are crime victims in need of their support, advocacy, and care. The defining characteristic of our Unsung Heroes is their unconditional willingness to make a difference in the lives of those too often forgotten, their unconditional willingness to do what’s right. Their courage and commitment to making a positive impact in a crime victim’s life inspires me every day,” said Attorney General Miyares.

Below are the recipients of the 7th annual Unsung Heroes Awards:

Jamie Abbott-Moore, Victim Witness Coordinator (Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

Since 2020, Ms. Abbott-Moore has served as the Victim Witness Coordinator at the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, dedicated to her co-workers and the victims she supports. She is known to come out many nights and weekends by her own choice to support crime victims, explaining that she could not fathom victims being left without an advocate by their side during the most difficult moments of their lives. Her support has led to victims returning to visit her even after their case is adjudicated. Ms. Abbott-Moore also collaborates with outside agencies to ensure victims receive the necessary support and services to move forward and heal. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and Commonwealth's Attorney's Office have praised her as a valuable asset to law enforcement, prosecutors, and the community.

Investigator Natasha Chandler, Domestic Violence Officer (Wise County Sheriff’s Office)

Since assuming her role in 2020, Investigator Chandler has ensured the Lethality Assessment Protocol (LAP) is utilized consistently by law enforcement personnel when responding to domestic violence calls. LAP is a tool that enables law enforcement to determine the level of danger and risk of serious injury or lethality in intimate partner violence calls in order to appropriately connect victims with community support and services, such as safety planning and safe housing options. Investigator Chandler educates fellow deputies on the LAP's life-saving importance and goes above and beyond for victim services, attending court proceedings and victim interviews even when off duty. She values the importance of victim advocacy and believes in serving domestic violence survivors. Investigator Chandler continues to support victims despite the devastation she faced after her husband, Officer Michael Chandler, was killed in the line of duty in 2021. Despite her tragic loss, she continues to selflessly protect and serve her community, demonstrating grace and dedication to her duties.

Angel Mefford, Director of Victim Services and Victim Advocate (Family Crisis Support Services in Wise County)

As a victim advocate of nearly 22 years, Ms. Mefford goes above and beyond for everyone in her community who find themselves in need of help or may be experiencing a crisis. She ensures each victim she serves is heard, understood, and most importantly, valued. Not only does she spend countless hours working with domestic violence victims, but she also serves anyone in her community who needs support services. In localities where the Lethality Assessment Protocol is appropriately used, the local Domestic Violence Officer and the local non-profit, like the Family Crisis Center in Wise County, support and serve survivors of domestic violence, frequently working hand-in-hand. Ms. Mefford gives her entire heart to every case without the expectation of recognition.

Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Alycia Eldrige (Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office)

Commonwealth’s Attorney Eldrige has been a prosecutor for Rockingham County for 18 years, where she prosecuted countless complex cases and founded a unit solely focused on sexual assault and child abuse. This unit handles around 100 cases at a time. C.A. Eldrige’s dedication, professionalism, and persistence have earned her a reputation as a key child advocate and world-changer. Her courage to do what is right, no matter how difficult and challenging the case may be, has resulted in multiple life sentences for many child sex offenders. One of her most notable accomplishments is successfully arguing the first case in Virginia using the "Tender Years" motion to avoid having a child testify. She is also actively proposing legislation to expand reporting periods for certain misdemeanor sexual assault offenses, which would ultimately allow victims more time to file a report.

Lieutenant Max Engel, U.S. Navy Disciplinary Officer for the USS John C. Stennis Aircraft Carrier (Newport News Shipyard)

Lieutenant Engel has worked with sexual assault victims for over four years, demonstrating empathy and respect, and ensuring victims are aware of their reporting options so they can make informed decisions on how they want to proceed. Lt. Engel is constantly learning about new policies and laws related to sexual assault cases, empowering Sexual Assault Response Victim Advocates to follow the Department of Defense Sexual Assault Advocate Certification Program Code of Ethics. He keeps victims informed about their case status with the Office of Special Trial Counsel and encourages Sailors to seek and utilize their Victim's Legal Counsel. His compassionate approach and dedication to serving sexual assault victims have left an indelible mark on all the Sailors he has assisted.

Shalise Figueroa, Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (Norfolk Naval Shipyard)

Since 2002, Ms. Figueroa has served victims of sexual and domestic violence at local, state, and federal levels. During her time working at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Ms. Figueroa has served hundreds of victims while coordinating Installations 24/7 response services. She also trains first responders on trauma-informed victim advocacy and support. Over the past decade, she has served the Commonwealth and the Department of Defense tirelessly, helping hundreds of victims of sexual violence, domestic violence, child abuse, and stalking. Even after working in victim advocacy for over two decades, her dedication and passion has never waned.

Deputy Bryce Gilbert (Orange County Sheriff’s Office)

The Orange County Victim Witness Program recently recognized Deputy Gilbert, a Patrol Division officer with over two years of experience, for his exceptional trauma-informed responses to domestic violence cases. Deputy Gilbert consistently contacts victim services while on-scene, ensuring the victim is supported and connected to resources. In the days and weeks following a serious crime, he follows up with victims to ensure their safety, even when off-duty. Deputy Gilbert is certified in Crisis Intervention and recently obtained his drone pilot license. He is one of four deputies assigned to the Drone Team, which uses drones for over watch, locating missing persons, locating fleeing criminals, and forensic documentation. Deputy Gilbert’s support has been instrumental in ensuring the safety of victims and ensuring their involvement in the criminal justice process.

Scottie Hampton, Lead Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (Joint Base Langley-Eustis)

With nearly 30 years of experience, Ms. Hampton has occupied a variety of victim advocacy roles and has been instrumental in combating sexual assault in the military. As the Lead Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, Ms. Hampton provides critical support to victims, guiding them through the reporting process, connecting them with resources, and ensuring they receive the care and assistance necessary to heal and thrive. She has also been instrumental in building stakeholder relationships in her local community, providing proactive measures to prevent sexual assault and raising awareness about consent, bystander intervention, and available support services. Through workshops, training sessions, and outreach initiatives, she works to educate service members and civilians on how to recognize and address sexual violence and assault, fostering a culture of accountability and respect within the military community.

Rebecca Simmons, Executive Director (Valley Children’s Advocacy Center)

Ms. Simmons has been serving crime victims for nearly a decade. Since assuming her role as the Executive Director at the Valley Children’s Advocacy Center in 2015, the center has expanded its reach and enhanced the scope and quality of services offered to victims. Her exemplary efforts and leadership have positively impacted numerous counties, including Augusta County, Rockbridge County, Highland County, Allegheny County, as well as the Cities of Staunton, Waynesboro, and Buena Vista. One of Ms. Simmons’s most notable efforts is the establishment of a dedicated Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) examination room in collaboration with Augusta Health Hospital. Her relentless commitment to serving children who have been victimized in ways that are hard for many to fathom merits unbridled recognition and appreciation.

Sergeant Norma McGuckin, Detective (Culpeper Police Department)

Sergeant McGuckin has served as a detective for the Culpeper Police Department for five years and has been a sworn police officer for 17 years. Sergeant McGuckin is dedicated to locating immigrant children who enter the country unaccompanied and go missing. Her investigative prowess and tenacity have been instrumental in uncovering vital leads and bringing attention to the pressing issue of missing unaccompanied minors. McGuckin has shared her professional knowledge in investigating missing or runaway immigrant child cases with organizations and agencies like the Virginia State Police, NamUs, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Department of Human Services, Services for Abused Families, Local and Federal Probation, and the Culpeper County School System. Her dedication to the most vulnerable victims is monumental in the fight against child exploitation and human trafficking.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Mehaffey (Spotsylvania County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office)

Before being elected in 2023, Spotsylvania County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mehaffey served as the Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney from 2012 to 2019. Prior to serving in Spotsylvania County, he served as an Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney in Lancaster County. Despite overseeing a large caseload, CA Mehaffey took time to work with the mother of a murdered son, Melina Wallen, whose case he oversaw. He personally drove her multiple times to Richmond to testify before General Assembly committee hearings on legislation that would have allowed her son’s killers to get out of prison early. After elected officials cruelly blocked Ms. Wallen from giving her testimony, CA Megaffey respectfully defended her constitutional right to petition her government, advocating for her peacefully and dignifiedly, demonstrating his dedication to the citizens of the Commonwealth and the victims in the cases he oversees.

Latasha Powell-Mason, Assistant Director (Hampton Victim Services Unit)

Ms. Powell-Mason’s 22 years of serving crime victims includes training and networking with the Hampton Police Department, the Center for Sexual Assault Survivors, the Department of Justice, Transitions Family Violence Services, the Human Trafficking Taskforce, and the National Organization for Victim Assistance. Despite the heartbreaking cases she oversees, Ms. Powell-Mason remains firm in her dedication to serving the victims in her community. She recognizes how overwhelming, and often confusing, the legal process is for victims and takes great measures to tend to their questions and concerns, oftentimes outside of normal working hours. She approaches both the victims and her staff with kindness, compassion, patience, and understanding.

Daisy Schuurman, Coordinator for the Commercial Sexual Exploitation of Children Program (Children’s Hospital of King’s Daughters Child Advocacy Center)

Ms. Schuurman has been with CHKD since 2009 and has served as the Program Coordinator since 2016. With her background in social work and psychology, she brings a wealth of knowledge and skill to her position, providing crucial services, support, and advocacy to victims of child sexual abuse and human trafficking. Outside of her role as the Program Coordinator, she trains staff, multidisciplinary team providers, federal congressional offices, state officials, national human rights organizations, hospital staff, and medical students on identifying and responding to these issues. Ms. Schuurman collaborates with CHKD Hospital staff where she provides guidance on addressing the medical needs of child victims of human trafficking and sexual abuse. She also supports children and families with court proceedings, medical needs, and emotional support.

Major Nathan Cox, Operations Officer (Marine Corps Victim Legal Counsel Organization)

Major Cox, Operations Officer of the United States Marine Corps Victim Legal Counsel Organization (VLCO), oversees and advises 22 attorneys and 9 paralegals stationed around the world who represent victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, and other serious crimes in military proceedings. Since joining the VLCO headquarters in 2021, Major Cox has assisted over 50 attorneys representing over 1,500 clients. He was the driving force behind the creation of the Marine Corps’ VLCO Client Satisfaction Survey which is now offered to all clients upon termination of representation. Major Cox also responds to information requests from various agencies, develops legislative proposals related to victims' rights, and ensures the implementation of Congressional initiatives in the victims' rights arena.

