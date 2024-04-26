April 26, 2024 - Richmond Felon Sentenced for Illegally Possessing a Firearm

Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jason S. Miyares

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Victoria LaCivita

(804) 588-2021

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Richmond Felon Sentenced for Illegally Possessing a Firearm

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond man was sentenced today to two years and three months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, at around 10:00 p.m. on Aug. 3, 2023, Richmond Police observed Walter Lavelle Allen, 25, displaying a firearm in an Instagram story that Allen posted at around 8:00 p.m. At around 11:30 p.m., a Richmond Police officer on foot patrol on North 25th Street found Allen asleep in the passenger seat of a parked vehicle, with the firearm, a loaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol, under Allen’s leg. The officer secured the firearm and detained Allen.

On June 23, 2020, Allen was convicted for possession with intent to distribute cocaine. As a previously convicted felon, Allen cannot legally possess a firearm or ammunition.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Jason Miyares, Attorney General of Virginia; Craig Kailimai, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division; and Rick Edwards, Chief of Richmond Police, made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge M. Hannah Lauck.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Ellen Hubbard, an Assistant Attorney General with the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Olivia L. Norman prosecuted the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. Related court documents and information are located on the website of the District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia or on PACER by searching for Case No. 3:23-cr-121.

###