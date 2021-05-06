GLOBAL NURSE INNOVATION THINK TANK U.S. Assistant Surgeon General To Kick-Off 2-Day Virtual Event
The U.S. Assistant Surgeon General Rear Admiral Aisha K. Mix will kick off a global nurse hackathon event led by the Society of Nurse Scientists, Innovators, Entrepreneurs and Leaders (SONSIEL) Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft, and devup. This 48-hour digital think tank event will take place May 14-16, 2021. Opening remarks by Rear Admiral Mix begin at 6 p.m. on May 14, 2021. NurseHack4Health is focused on creating innovative solutions to healthcare problems through the expertise, insights, and know-how of nurses.
NurseHack4Health: Improving Access to Care is the third in a series of virtual global hackathons made possible through a unique collaboration between SONSIEL, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft, and devup that assembles nurses, frontline health workers, corporate healthcare leaders, IT staff, startups, and investors to help solve healthcare challenges brought on and amplified by COVID-19. More than 2,000 nurses from the U.S. and around the globe have participated to date, including nurses from Canada, U.K., Africa, and Australia. The series originated during the onset of the pandemic when SONSIEL’s network of nurses gathered online to exchange bedside triage solutions, evolving protocols, and other insights to help save lives, demonstrating the significant role of nurses in healthcare innovation.
Participation in the May 14-16 NurseHack4Health event is free. “This is an open call for nurses and healthcare workers across all practice areas, levels of experience, and geographies,” stated Hiyam Nadel, RN, Director Center for Innovations In Care Delivery at Massachusetts General Hospital and SONSIEL Co-Founding member. “This NurseHack4Health event is a global platform for any nurse with an idea, insight, and desire to create new solutions to health challenges.”
Participants will be met by a keynote address from one of America’s top leaders in public health, U.S. Assistant Surgeon General Rear Admiral Aisha K. Mix. “As a Chief Nursing Officer with more than 25 years of nursing, public health, clinician, and emergency care experience, Rear Admiral Mix recognizes more than anyone the significant role nurses play in the future of healthcare,” stated Rebecca Love, MSN, RN, SONSIEL President, and Co-Founder. “We are honored to have her as our guest speaker.”
Participants will be asked to create solutions tied to the theme, “Improving Access to Care,” which address the following focus areas that have become amplified healthcare issues as a result of COVID-19:
1. Vaccine Education & Delivery: Conceptualize how to improve and expedite education efforts and delivery to alleviate the further spread of COVID-19.
2. Health Equity, Racial Disparities & Inclusion: Create solutions that address the systemic disparities and inequities rooted in many areas of healthcare to help improve the health of communities of color.
3. New Models and Settings for Care: Develop ways to improve the quality, efficiency, and sustainability of non-traditional models and settings of care to reduce the burden on hospitals and improve patient outcomes.
4. Medical Deserts: Problem solves how to improve access to medical, behavioral, mental, dental, and/or pharmaceutical healthcare services in communities where such resources and services are extremely limited or altogether unavailable.
Participants can also build out a topic category of their choice that can help improve access to care in an area not covered by given topics. Participants must commit for the entire weekend in order to ensure team results. Interested participants must register at https://nursehack4health.org/ by May 14. Anyone can follow the event and efforts on social media with #NurseHack4Health and directly on: https://twitter.com/JNJNursing, https://www.facebook.com/jnjnursing/, https://www.instagram.com/sonsielnurse/.
“This NurseHack4Health event with SONSIEL, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft, and devup is a networking opportunity of a lifetime,” expressed NurseHack4Health participant and Johnson & Johnson Nurses Innovate QuickFire Challenge Awardee Chris Recinos, Ph.D., RN, and Founder of Nurse Leader Network. “You discover how to take an idea and construct it into a working concept with a tangible value proposition that can solve real-world healthcare problems.”
How It Works:
Participants will create or be paired with teams who will be mentored over the duration of the event by nursing leaders, entrepreneurs, and developers. By the end of the weekend, teams will have developed minimally viable products (MVPs) to be rapidly applied in healthcare settings. Teams will pitch their solutions to a panel of judges, including those with expertise in innovation, technology, and business, and evaluated for impact on human health, innovativeness, completeness, speed to market, and ability to scale. All final MVP solutions will be open-source intellectual property and the code will be uploaded to the GitHub software development platform so that hospitals, health systems, and community-based organizations will be able to easily access and deploy the solutions.
The NurseHack4Health: Improving Access to Care COVID-19 virtual hackathon is open to nurses, nursing students, retired nurses, healthcare professionals, engineers, developers, designers, entrepreneurs, and anyone else with an interest in helping to solve a problem related to improving access to care highlighted by COVID-19.
ABOUT SONSIEL
SONSIEL is a national and international platform of nurse scientists, innovators, and entrepreneurs, directly impacting health and the healthcare ecosystem through innovation and entrepreneurship. SONSIEL is a purpose-built society of nurses designed to create new opportunities and solutions across healthcare. For more information about SONSIEL, please visit https://www.sonsiel.org/. Follow SONSIEL on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SONSIEL2 (@SONSIEL2); Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Sonsielnurse/ (@SONSIELnurse); and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/sonsielnurse/ (@SONSIELNURSE).
