RELEASE:  Public comment period begins for Enviva Pellets Sampson, LLC

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) is requesting public comment on a proposed modification for the existing Enviva Pellets Sampson, LLC permit.

Enviva Sampson is currently classified as a major source under Prevention of Significant Deterioration (PSD) rules because emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) exceed 250 tons per year (tpy). The facility is also currently considered a major source of hazardous air pollutants (HAPs) due to total HAP emissions and maximum individual HAP emissions exceeding the major source thresholds of 25 tpy and 10 tpy, respectively.

The facility has submitted an application to add air pollution controls for their pellet presses, pellet coolers, and dry hammermills in order to reclassify the facility as both PSD and HAP minor. The overall facility throughput is not being modified.

Comments may be submitted by email to DAQ.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov with the subject line “Enviva Sampson.20B.” Written comments should be postmarked no later than June 4, 2021 at 5 p.m. and addressed to:

Betty Gatano

1641 Mail Service Center

217 West Jones Street, Suite 4000

N.C. Division of Air Quality

Raleigh, NC 27699 1641

The permit, permit application, and draft environmental justice report of the proposed facility can be found at https://deq.nc.gov/envivasampson. Due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, interested persons are encouraged to review these materials online or by appointment only at the address above or at the DAQ Regional office in Fayetteville.