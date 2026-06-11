DEQ Division of Water Resources to hold public hearing on water impacts from proposed Castle Hayne Quarry expansion

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources will hold a public hearing on July 14 to accept public comments on water quality impacts from Martin Marietta Materials Inc.’s proposed expansion of a limestone quarry in Castle Hayne, located in New Hanover County.

Public Hearing Details

When: 6 p.m., July 14, 2026

Where: Heide Trask Senior High School auditorium, 14328 N.C. 210, Rocky Point, N.C., 28457

Register: Speaker registration opens at 5:30 p.m. onsite via sign-in sheet.

Martin Marietta has proposed a 358-acre expansion to the quarry that would impact more than 143 acres of wetlands that are considered to be rated of medium or high quality, as well as 9.7 acres of open water. According to the application materials, the quarry comprises more than 1,400 acres of land of the Northeast Cape Fear River.

In connection with the project, Martin Marietta applied to DWR for a Clean Water Act Section 401 Individual Water Quality Certification, which is required to assess whether the proposal has avoided or minimized impacts to surface waters or wetlands, among other considerations. For a project to be issued a certification, it must meet the following criteria: The project minimizes adverse impacts to surface waters and wetlands based on consideration of existing topography, vegetation, fish and wildlife resources, and hydrological conditions.

The project does not result in the degradation of groundwaters or surface waters.

The project does not result in secondary or indirect impacts that cause or will cause a violation of downstream water quality standards.

The project provides for replacement of permanent impacts through mitigation.

In addition to submitting comments at the public hearing, the public can also submit comments through 5p.m., Thursday, Aug. 13, online and by mail.

Please submit written comments online using this link with project No 20260387, version 1: Public comment link. The project name should be listed as “Castle Hayne.”

Written comments may also be submitted via mail to: Stephanie Goss, 401 Permitting, 1617 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC, 27699-1617.

Comments received on the permit will be considered as part of a decision on the application.