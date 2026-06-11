REMINDER: Second application period for Dam Safety Grant funding to close June 19

The Department of Environmental Quality’s Dam Safety Program is currently accepting a second round of applications for the North Carolina Dam Safety Grant Program, which will close at 5 p.m. on June 19, 2026.

Following completion of the first round of funding, $3,413,745 remained available for the repair of eligible dams that were damaged during Hurricane Helene.

If funds still remain after the review of applications received by the closure of this second application period, a third application period will be opened at a future date.

All dam owners and interested parties wishing to apply to the Department for funding under the North Carolina Dam Safety Grant Fund must use the attached Application template, which is also available on the Dam Safety website.

Additionally, please reference the guidelines for further eligibility criteria and information.

When completed, submit one electronic copy to the North Carolina Dam Safety Program (DamSafety@deq.nc.gov).

If the applicant prefers hard copy submission, or if the size of the files submitted are too large to email, please place them on a flash drive and mail to the following address:

NCDEQ-DEMLR, ATTN: Dam Safety Program

1612 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, NC 27699-1612

All applications must be received by the Dam Safety Program at or before 5 p.m. on June 19, 2026, in order to qualify for review.

Any questions and comments may be directed to the North Carolina Dam Safety Program (DamSafety@deq.nc.gov).