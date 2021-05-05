Medical Organizations in the UK & U.S. Join the Government of India to Recommend Ivermectin to end the COVID-19 Crisis
The British Ivermectin Recommendation Development Panel, the Evidence-Based Medical Consultancy & the FLCCC Encourage More Treatment Protocols for Severe COVIDWASHINGTON, DC, US, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The British Ivermectin Recommendation Development Panel (BIRD), the Evidence-Based Medical Consultancy (E-BMC) in Bath, United Kingdom, and the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) of the United States, today praised the recent updated guidance from the Government of India Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) to include ivermectin in their guidelines for the treatment of COVID-19.
In a joint statement issued by the two organizations, they call on hospitals and doctors in India to immediately adopt the updated guidance by using ivermectin in the treatment of all phases of COVID-19. The statement goes on to describe how a higher dose of ivermectin can be effective for more severe cases of COVID-19. Also recommended by the two organizations is the use of ivermectin in addition to vitamin-D in both the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.
“My colleagues and I are seeing first-hand how effective ivermectin has been in treating covid-19 patients and I am pleased that the Indian government has included it in this new guidance,” said Dr. Shashikanth Manikappa, a cardiac anesthetist and member of the BIRD panel. “I encourage every doctor and medical professional in India to follow these guidelines along with the protocols in our joint statement to end the suffering of Indian people.”
Based on data from medical trials that include a total of more than 2,900 patients the panel convened by E-BMC concluded that ivermectin is 68% effective in preventing death from COVID-19 and over 90% effective in preventing the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.
“We are pleased to see the Indian government recognize how effective ivermectin can be in preventing and treating COVID-19,” said Dr. Tess Lawrie, director of the Evidence-Based Medicine Consultancy. “It is troubling to think that there are still other medical authorities that are unable to look at the totality of the evidence and not see how ivermectin can end the human suffering all over the world now.”
Recently published peer-reviewed research that includes meta-analyses based on 18 randomized controlled trials, which is the preferred trial of the World Health Organization (WHO), U.S. National Institutes of Health and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), found a large, statistically significant reduction in mortality, time to recovery and viral clearance in COVID-19 patients treated with ivermectin.
“We can no longer wait for the large, bureaucratic heath organizations like the WHO and EMA to get around to properly review the data on ivermectin, said Pierre Kory, M.P.A., MD, president and chief medical officer of the FLCCC. “I am glad the government of India has decided to act boldly and correctly in a time of crisis for the benefit of their people. I strongly encourage all governments and health authorities to follow their accurate interpretation of the science rather than the flawed opinion of those who only look at a limited amount of evidence with what appears to be a predetermined outcome.”
The full statement can be found here: https://covid19criticalcare.com/videos-and-press/flccc-releases/joint-statement-may-03-2021-joint-statement-on-widespread-use-of-ivermectin-in-india-for-prevention-and-early-treatment
The new guidelines from the Government of India Ministry of Health and Family Welfare here: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/RevisedguidelinesforHomeIsolationofmildasymptomaticCOVID19cases.pdf
The new guidelines from the AIIMS can be found here: https://covid.aiims.edu
About the British Ivermectin Recommendation Development Panel
This British Ivermectin Recommendation Development (BIRD) panel recommendation is the product of a collaborative philanthropic effort, involving an international group of health professionals, covid-19 patients and members of the public, for the greater good of humanity.
About the Evidence-Based Medicine Consultancy
The Evidence-Based Medicine Consultancy Ltd is an independent medical research company that makes meaningful contributions to the quality of healthcare globally through rigorous research and innovative healthcare research methodology. For more information: https://www.e-bmc.co.uk/
About the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance
The FLCCC Alliance was organized in March 2020 by a group of highly published, world renowned Critical Care physician/scholars – with the academic support of allied physicians from around the world – to research and develop lifesaving protocols for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in all stages of illness. Their MATH+ Hospital Treatment Protocol, introduced in March 2020, has saved thousands of patients who were critically ill with COVID-19. Now, the FLCCC’s new I-Mask+ Prophylaxis and Early At-Home Outpatient Treatment Protocol with Ivermectin has been released – and is a potential solution to the global pandemic.
For more information: www.FLCCC.net
