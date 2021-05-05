M-20 improvements begin this Monday in Newaygo and Mecosta counties
COUNTIES: Newaygo and Mecosta
HIGHWAY: M-20
CLOSEST CITIES: White Cloud and Stanwood
START DATE: Monday, May 10, 2021
ESTIMATED END DATE: Late June 2021
PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $1.9 million to improve approximately 16 miles of M-20 from just east of M-37 in White Cloud to just east of US-131 near Stanwood. Work includes resurfacing, crack sealing, shoulder work, and resurfacing the MDOT carpool lot in Stanwood on M-20 at US-131.
TRAFFIC IMPACT: Weekday lane closures with a traffic regulator will be in effect throughout the project.
SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will provide a smoother, safer driving surface and will extend the service life of the roadway and rideshare lot.