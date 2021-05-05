Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 466 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,198 in the last 365 days.

M-20 improvements begin this Monday in Newaygo and Mecosta counties

Contact: John Richard, MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565 Agency: Transportation

COUNTIES: Newaygo and Mecosta

HIGHWAY: M-20

CLOSEST CITIES: White Cloud and Stanwood

START DATE: Monday, May 10, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Late June 2021

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $1.9 million to improve approximately 16 miles of M-20 from just east of M-37 in White Cloud to just east of US-131 near Stanwood. Work includes resurfacing, crack sealing, shoulder work, and resurfacing the MDOT carpool lot in Stanwood on M-20 at US-131.

TRAFFIC IMPACT:  Weekday lane closures with a traffic regulator will be in effect throughout the project.

SAFETY BENEFITS:  This project will provide a smoother, safer driving surface and will extend the service life of the roadway and rideshare lot.

You just read:

M-20 improvements begin this Monday in Newaygo and Mecosta counties

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.