M-20 improvements begin this Monday in Newaygo and Mecosta counties

Contact:

Agency:

John Richard, MDOT Office of Communications, 616-262-1565Transportation

COUNTIES: Newaygo and Mecosta

HIGHWAY: M-20

CLOSEST CITIES: White Cloud and Stanwood

START DATE: Monday, May 10, 2021

ESTIMATED END DATE: Late June 2021

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $1.9 million to improve approximately 16 miles of M-20 from just east of M-37 in White Cloud to just east of US-131 near Stanwood. Work includes resurfacing, crack sealing, shoulder work, and resurfacing the MDOT carpool lot in Stanwood on M-20 at US-131.

TRAFFIC IMPACT: Weekday lane closures with a traffic regulator will be in effect throughout the project.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This project will provide a smoother, safer driving surface and will extend the service life of the roadway and rideshare lot.